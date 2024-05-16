Here is everything you need to know about Munich before heading there for Euro 2024. Cr. Getty Images.

Euro 2024 City Guide: Everything you need to know about the city of Munich.

Euro 2024 is less than a month away - and Scotland fans can finally get excited about following their team in Germany in June.

With Scotland’s Group A games taking place across Munich, Cologne and Stuttgart, many Tartan Army members have opted to base themselves in one of the three German cities for the duration of the tournament. And while the focus of their visit will largely be 90 minutes of tournament football on most days, there will definitely be some down time to check out some of the Germany’s best pubs and clubs, while sight-seeing is sure to be on the agenda as you wait for Steve Clarke’s boys to take on Europe’s finest.

Today we profile the city of Munich, where Scotland’s opening group game - and the opening game of the tournament itself - will take place against hosts Germany.

How to get to the Allianz Arena

The Allianz Arena is accessible by S-Bahn, train, bus, car, bike and on foot. Detailed information is available here.

Allianz Arena, Munich - Euro 2024 Fixtures

Friday 14 June: Germany vs Scotland - 8pm BST

Monday 17 June: Romania vs Ukraine - 2pm BST

Thursday 20 June: Slovenia vs Serbia - 2pm BST

Tuesday 25 June: Denmark vs Serbia - 8pm BST

Tuesday 2 July: Round of 16 - 5pm BST

Tuesday 9 July: Semi final - 8pm BST

Where is the Munich fanzone?

Where: Heumarkt, Spiridon-Louis-Ring 21, 80809 München, Germany

Entry: Free

With every game set to screened live via a floating screen on Olympic Lake, "Munich celebrates Europe" will be the city’s motto during Euro 2024. Fans of all ages are invited to the fanzone to enjoy interactive experiences, eSport tournaments, live football podcasts, yoga and live music from Munich-based artists. There are also plans for the celebrations to continue in the city centre, where street performers and more will attend.

Does Munich have any Scottish links?

Indeed it does! Munich’s first ‘partner city’ is in fact Edinburgh. There’s another seven partner cities now, however the first link was that of the Scottish capital all the way back in 1954. The link reportedly came about through a meeting between two city school councillors.

Best football pubs in Munich

70’er - Tegernseer Landstrasse 34, 81541

Based in the football mad area of Giesing, this pub is a perfect for any football fan. One of the only drinking establishments where both TSV 1860 Munich and Bayern Munich fans are known to drink together - happily. It is said that pub landlord knows the face and name of every single pub regular, their age and whether they prefer to play darts or just watch the football. This bar is open every day of the week, with opening hours from 12pm-11pm Sunday-Thursday and 12pm-1am on Friday and Saturday.

Fan Arena - Arnulfstraße 16, 80335

This small bar is an underrated gem and is packed full of Bayern scarves, photos and pennants - and we mean packed with a capital P! Open from 10am until 10pm every single day, the bar has framed newspaper cuttings that depict famous moments and memories from football games gone by.

Blue Adria - Grünwalder Str. 9. 81547 Munich

Open from 10.30am until 10pm every single day, this small but charming Blue Adria pub is a bar in the football mad area of Giesing - home to German football legend Franz Beckenbauer growing up. With excellent reviews across the board, many visitors have claimed "it is a must for football fans".

Interesting facts about Munich

Beer is a serious business

Munich has over 60 beers gardens and - as many of us know - beer is taken VERY seriously in the city of Munich. In total, you can visit six breweries in the city: Augustiner Bräu, Hofbräu, Löwenbräu, Hacker-Pschorr Bräu, Spaten-Franziskaner Bräu, and Paulaner Brauerei.

The home of childhood favourite Play-Doh

Remember the fun you used to have as a child when you were handed some Play-Doh? Did you know it was invented in Munich? Designed by pharmacist Franz Kolb, he originally designed it for his artist friends who had struggled with modelling clay during winter and colder climates.

You can surf in Munich

One of the most unusual places to ride the waves, a number of fun seekers surf through the Isar River which runs through the English Garden park (more on that below). The water will be ice-cold but it is an interesting German activity nonetheless!

Munich’s best tourist attractions

Want to take in some of the tourist hotspots during games? These are some of the top rated places to visit, according to TripAdvisor.

English Garden

This stunning scenic park has quite a deceiving name. It is is home to a Greek temple, Chinese pagoda and Japanese tea house and is a great place to visit if you need a moment of peace and quiet away from the chaos of a major tournament.

Residenz

Built in phases over a number of years, this Museum is the former royal palace of the Wittelsbach monarchs of Bavaria. This will easily take up three of fours hours of your time if your have even the slightest bit of interest in German history. A highly impressive set of buildings, it has been reconstructed slightly due to damage during the war but is still said to be one of Munich’s best experiences.

BMW Museum