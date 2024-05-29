Ex-Scotland international Declan Gallagher reflects on that night in Serbia and why he believes Tartan Army will be boogying all the way to the knockout stages in Germany

David Marshall’s penalty heroics, Ryan Christie’s tears and Baccara’s 1970s disco track ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ morphing into Scotland’s unofficial national anthem.

Scotland’s pulsating penalty shootout win over Serbia in November 2020 resulted in the national team ending an agonising 23-year wait for a major tournament appearance and will be etched in Scottish football history forever. For current Dundee United centre-back Declan Gallagher, it was the defining night of his career.

“I knew I was playing early on,” explained Gallagher. “I had done well against Israel in the play off semi final. I felt I had earned the right to be there. By the time the game came around, I didn’t have any nerves for the first time in my career. Ice cold and focussed on what I had to do and the battle at hand - I was right up for it.”

Coming into the game on the back of excellent form with Motherwell, Gallagher found himself starting in the middle of a back three as Scotland faced their date with destiny in Belgrade.

“It felt like it was Scotland’s time. The changing room had so much confidence. Most of the team that night played for teams that had big expectations. They were used to the pressure of getting results every single week. Steve Clarke was so cool, calm and collected. We had a confidence that had built from the previous six or seven games.”

Scotland's Declan Gallagher (L) with Callum McGregor during the UEFA European qualifier between Scotland and Kazakhstan.

And that confidence showed. Scotland were dominant and deservedly in the lead thanks to a fine strike from Ryan Christie just after the break. There were chances to double that lead too. However, when Real Madrid’s Luka Jović headed home in the dying seconds beyond the outstretched arm of David Marshall, screams of Serbian joy in the empty Rajko Mitic Stadium left Tartan Army fans with a familiar sinking feeling. Gallagher and his Scotland team mates were all set to be the latest in a long line of ‘nearly men.’

“It was like Serbia had snatched that win from us,” admitted the defender. “It felt like a defeat in that moment. They were not in the game at all. We had battered them. And then one corner and the boy Jovic puts in a header. But it showed the mental toughness of the boys in that moment.

“At that stage, we just knew it wasn’t just us that was hurting. There was a full nation behind us that had dealt with Covid and all the hurt that came with it. The fans weren’t even able to be there. Everything the people back home in Scotland had went through, we just knew we could do something to change people’s lives and make them happier.

“This was our moment. There was something we could do to take away that hurt the nation felt. That’s what we talked about in the team talk in extra time. Even when Serbia had their best part of the game in extra time and people thought we weren’t going to get there, we stayed resilient as a team. We held out. We took it to penalties.

“It was if we were in a dream (when Marshall saved the penalty). Everybody just ran towards him but it was like I was stuck in mud and couldn’t run to him fast enough.”

While it was Marshall’s penalty save from Aleksandar Mitrović that cemented Scotland’s place at Euro 2020, it was Gallagher’s monstrous performance that kept free-scoring striker quiet throughout the 120 minutes. A colossus at the back, he didn’t allow Mitrović a kick.

Gallagher preparing to depart Glasgow Airport ahead of their Euro 2020 training camp in Spain. Cr. SNS Group.

“When we won, I thought about my wife, my kids, my Mum, my Dad and everyone back home,” reflected the defender. “I used to watch Scotland games with my Dad as a kid and said if I ever got the chance to play internationally for my country, I wanted to help do something special.

“The dressing room became party mode. The Gaffer was trying to party too but he was also planning for the two upcoming Nations League games. He is so professional. But he let the boys party it up to the absolute maximum - he knew what we had just done meant to everyone.

“It was just us, players, staff and everyone involved in the background. All of us in one big room, a boom box and three tables. Everyone together. One of the best nights of my life.”

Named in the Euro 2020 squad in the months following the dramatic penalty shootout win, Gallagher had one of the best seats in the house as he watched from the bench as Scotland took on Czech Republic, England and Croatia at the Euros.

Following difficult spells with both Aberdeen and St. Mirren, the Rutherglen-born player felt out of favour at international level in the years that passed. However, Gallagher admits he’s just as excited to enjoy the tournament as a fan - and revealed why he believes his former team mates can make history in Germany.

Declan Gallagher and Kieran Tierney train ahead of Scotland's Euro 2020 warm-up clash against Luxembourg. Cr. SNS Group.

“I was part of the last tournament but I am excited to experience this as a fan. In my lifetime, I had never seen Scotland at a Euros and this one I will be watching as a fan. It will be exciting to get amongst the fans and just see how buzzing everyone is.

“I think Scotland will qualify out of their group. If you look at the players that Scotland have, there’s lot that play at high level Premier League clubs. They can play that European style of football. There’s more experience there now at tournaments. We had a taster and this one I think they can do even better. There’s nothing for them to fear in the group.

