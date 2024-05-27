The fourth time Scotland have taken part in the Euros, no manager has ever managed to take them beyond the group stages. However, with the Saltcoats-born head coach at the helm, there’s a feeling of cautious optimism brewing.

Should he take Scotland to the last 16, or further, he will arguably be seen as one of the greatest to ever manage the national team as the only man to lead them to the latter stages of tournament football. However, how does his record compare to those who came before him heading into Euro 2024? In total, there have been nine managers that have led Scotland in 11 major tournaments.