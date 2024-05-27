As Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad prepare to board their flight to Germany for next month’s European Championships, Tartan Army fans are dreaming of qualifying for the knockout stages for the very first time.
The fourth time Scotland have taken part in the Euros, no manager has ever managed to take them beyond the group stages. However, with the Saltcoats-born head coach at the helm, there’s a feeling of cautious optimism brewing.
Should he take Scotland to the last 16, or further, he will arguably be seen as one of the greatest to ever manage the national team as the only man to lead them to the latter stages of tournament football. However, how does his record compare to those who came before him heading into Euro 2024? In total, there have been nine managers that have led Scotland in 11 major tournaments.
Here is every Scotland manager that has taken the team to a European Championship or World Cup ranked on their major tournament record.
1. Andy Roxburgh OBE
With a 33.3% win record, Roxburgh is Scotland's joint most successful tournament manager. The 80-year-old former boss led the national team at both World Cup 1990 and Euro 1992. His tournament record is as follows: P6, W2, D0, L4, GD: -3. Photo: Getty Images
2. Willie Ormond
He lead Scotland at just one tournament, the World Cup of 1974, but is the only Scottish boss to have never lost a game at a major tournament. He has a 33.3% win record from his three games after he defeated Zaire before drawing with Brazil and Yugoslavia. However, it wasn't enough to get Scotland to the knockout stages as they returned home as the only unbeaten team in the tournament. His tournament record is as follows: P3, W1, D2, L0, GD: +1 Photo: SNS Group
3. Craig Brown
The late, great Craig Brown is one of just two managers that have managed Scotland in two major tournaments alongside Andy Roxburgh (though Steve Clarke will become the third at Euro 2024). He led Scotland at both Euro 1996 and France 1998 but had a win ratio of just 16.6% at major tournaments compared to his impressive 45.07% overall record. His tournament record is as follows: P6, W1, D2, L3, GF: -5. Photo: Getty Images
4. Jock Stein CBE
Another manager that holds a 33.3% win ratio while managing Scotland at major tournaments is the Celtic icon. He led the team to the World Cup in Spain in 1982, where he won the opening game against Zaire 5-2. However, he failed to win the following two games, losing 4-1 to Brazil and rescuing a late draw against the Soviet Union, which saw Scotland head home. He tragically died while still Scotland boss just three years later after suffering a pulmonary edema following a game against Wales in September 1985 at Cardiff City's Ninian Park. His tournament record is as follows: P3, W1, D1, L1, GD: 0.