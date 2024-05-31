Retro football shirts have become big business all over the planet in the last decade, with historic designs fetching in hundreds of pounds from nostalgic football fans.

Scotland is no different either, with the side set to jet off to Germany for the European Championships in June and fans desperate to get their hands on some of the Tartan Army’s most popular kits of old.

There have been some real belters over the years, but which jerseys are the most rare? Which kits cost the most? And where can you buy them before boarding the plane to Munich?

Here are the 10 most expensive and most popular retro Scotland kits available to buy on ClassicFootballShirts.com

1 . Scotland (a) - 1986-1988 One of the most rare and most expensive Scotland kits is this 1986-1988 yellow Umbro design, as worn by Alex McLeish. A mint condition version of the shirt will set you back around £449.99. Photo Sales

2 . Scotland (a) - 1982-1985 This red Umbro Scotland away top was worn by the likes of Richard Gough and carries a value of £299.99 for a mint condition version. One of the most expensive on the market. Photo Sales

3 . Scotland (h) - 1982-1983 Worn during the 1982 World Cup, this traditional navy Umbro home shirt is the most expensive retro Scotland home shirt to buy. It costs a cool £249.99 to buy in mint condition. Made famous by the likes of Graeme Souness and Kenny Dalglish. Photo Sales