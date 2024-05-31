What is Scotland's best ever retro kit? Cr. SNS Group.What is Scotland's best ever retro kit? Cr. SNS Group.
What is Scotland's best ever retro kit? Cr. SNS Group.

Where can I buy a retro Scotland shirt? Here are 10 best vintage Scotland shirts - and where to buy them ahead of Euro 2024

By Graham Falk
Published 31st May 2024, 14:54 BST

Looking to buy a retro Scotland shirt ahead of Euro 2024? Here are the top 10 most rare shirts to buy.

Retro football shirts have become big business all over the planet in the last decade, with historic designs fetching in hundreds of pounds from nostalgic football fans.

Scotland is no different either, with the side set to jet off to Germany for the European Championships in June and fans desperate to get their hands on some of the Tartan Army’s most popular kits of old.

There have been some real belters over the years, but which jerseys are the most rare? Which kits cost the most? And where can you buy them before boarding the plane to Munich?

Here are the 10 most expensive and most popular retro Scotland kits available to buy on ClassicFootballShirts.com

One of the most rare and most expensive Scotland kits is this 1986-1988 yellow Umbro design, as worn by Alex McLeish. A mint condition version of the shirt will set you back around £449.99.

1. Scotland (a) - 1986-1988

1. Scotland (a) - 1986-1988

One of the most rare and most expensive Scotland kits is this 1986-1988 yellow Umbro design, as worn by Alex McLeish. A mint condition version of the shirt will set you back around £449.99.

This red Umbro Scotland away top was worn by the likes of Richard Gough and carries a value of £299.99 for a mint condition version. One of the most expensive on the market.

2. Scotland (a) - 1982-1985

2. Scotland (a) - 1982-1985

This red Umbro Scotland away top was worn by the likes of Richard Gough and carries a value of £299.99 for a mint condition version. One of the most expensive on the market.

Worn during the 1982 World Cup, this traditional navy Umbro home shirt is the most expensive retro Scotland home shirt to buy. It costs a cool £249.99 to buy in mint condition. Made famous by the likes of Graeme Souness and Kenny Dalglish.

3. Scotland (h) - 1982-1983

3. Scotland (h) - 1982-1983

Worn during the 1982 World Cup, this traditional navy Umbro home shirt is the most expensive retro Scotland home shirt to buy. It costs a cool £249.99 to buy in mint condition. Made famous by the likes of Graeme Souness and Kenny Dalglish.

Worn during Scotland's 1978 World Cup campaign and made famous by Joe Jordan, this kit is available from Score Draw for around £40. However, an original in excellent condition will set you back £249.99.

4. Scotland (h) - 1978-1979

4. Scotland (h) - 1978-1979

Worn during Scotland's 1978 World Cup campaign and made famous by Joe Jordan, this kit is available from Score Draw for around £40. However, an original in excellent condition will set you back £249.99.

