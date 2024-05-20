Here is everything you need to know about Euro 2024 host city Cologne ahead of the tournament. Cr. Getty Images.

Euro 2024 City Guide: Everything you need to know about the city of Cologne.

As the 2024 European Championship edges ever closer, excitement amongst the Tartan Army fanbase is growing by the hour.

Drawn in Group A, Steve Clarke’s squad will open the tournament against hosts Germany in Munich on June 14 before heading to the beautiful city of Cologne for a crucial clash against Murat Yakin’s Switzerland. They end the group stage in Stuttgart with a clash against Hungary.

Many fans will base themselves in the city Cologne for the during of Scotland’s stay at the tournament, so there will definitely be some down-time to check out picturesque 2,000-year-old city situated on the river Rhine.

So, if you’re looking for the best pubs, clubs and tourist attractions to visit while you’re waiting for Steve Clarke’s boys take on Europe’s finest - then you’re in luck. Here is everything you need to know about the city of Cologne ahead of Euro 2024.

How to get to the Rhein Energie Stadion

The Rhein Energie Stadion, known as the Koln Stadium due to sponsorship reasons during Euro 2024, is accessible by public transport and car. The stadium’s capacity is 43,000. More detailed information on how to get to the stadium is available here.

Rhein Energie Stadion, Koln - Euro 2024 Fixtures

Saturday 15 June: Hungary v Switzerland - 2pm BST

Wednesday 19 June: Scotland v Switzerland - 8pm BST

Saturday 22 June: Belgium v Romania - 8pm BST

Tuesday 25 June: England v Slovenia - 8pm BST

Sunday 30 June: Round of 16 - 8pm BST

Where is the Cologne fanzone?

Where: Heumarkt, 50667 Cologne , Germany

Entry: Free

Open for the entire 31 days of Euro 2024, the fanzone will screen selected games (full list of games to be confirmed) via a big screen at Tanzbrunnen. You will be able to enjoy the football while taking in a beautiful view of the Rhine and the impressive Cologne Cathedral here. This fanzone could be one of the most lively at the entire tournament, with DJ sets and a full ‘entertainment’ programme scheduled alongside several football related activities.

Does Cologne have any Scottish links?

One of the most interesting links Scotland has with Cologne is based around popular ceilidh song ‘Loch Lomond’. FC Koln fans routinely belt out a song to the tune of the Runrig classic prior to every match as a club anthem. They have tweaked the lyrics slightly but will regularly perform their rendition of the famous tune before every home game at the Rhein Energie Stadion. So you may hear some local joining in with the Tartan Army’s pre-match routine.

Best football pubs in Cologne

Barney Vallely's - Kleine Budengasse 7-11, 50667

This popular Irish pub is one of the most highly rated bars to watch sports in the city of Cologne. Open from 11am until 3am every single day, those looking for a quiet drink will feel equally at home here as those looking to enjoy themselves until the early hours. With three large screen TVs, you won’t miss a minute of Euro 2024 with each game screened live.

Jamieson's Distillery pub - Friesenstraße 30, 50670

This traditional Irish pub in Cologne is one of the highest rated bars in the city and offers a range of beers and spirits alongside three TVs in order to watch sport. Their karaoke nights come highly rated too, while a number of tourists list Jamieson’s as one of the best places for cocktails and food.

Der Stiefel - Zülpicher Str. 16, 50674

Open from 6pm until 3am every night, Der Stiefel is a venue that will welcome those who want to keep the Euros party going longer than most. A popular bar, the ambience and vibe of the pub comes highly recommend by visitors while it is also a great place to simply watch some of the Euro 2024 action on their TV screens. You can have a boogie late into the night too, if you so wish.

Interesting facts about Cologne

They have their own special pub snack

Cologne is home to the delicious Halve Hahn pub snack, which is available all around the city. A Halve Hahn is essentially a rye bread roll accompanied by cheese and spices and is normally served with butter, Gouda cheese, pickles and mustard. Yum.

The home of perfume

The world famous perfume, Eau de Cologne, was - of course - developed in the city. However, it was originally made as a medicine that was intended to guard against pox. The first mass-marketed perfume in the world, it loosely translates as ‘water from Cologne’ and was developed by Italian perfume designer Johann Maria Farina in the late 17th century. Farina lived in the area of Glockengasse and there is an exhibition which still sells his original fragrance.

Cologne is bananas - literally

While you are in Cologne, you may spot several sprayed banana signs. The symbol was first displayed in the 1980s and was based on a project by an artist known as Thomas Baumgärtel. He used to spray paint bananas on the doors of art galleries throughout Cologne in order to show it was a building provided displayed high class and impressive art. This later spiralled into a full on movement in the city which saw the banana symbol ‘awarded’ to several galleries that were thought to be of a ‘Michelin star’ category.

Cologne’s best tourist attractions

Want to take in some of the tourist hotspots during games? These are some of the top rated places to visit in Cologne, according to TripAdvisor.

Cologne Cathedral

One of the most visually impressive Cathedral’s in Europe, this is a must visit for anyone visiting Cologne. The giant gothic building wasn’t officially completed until 1880 after being under construction for an astonishing 500 years. One of the countries most famous religious structures, it comes completes with two huge towers that serve as a true defining symbol of city’s skyline.

Chocolate Museum

Want to learn about the history of chocolate and its the cultural history of cocoa? Or simply want to dive head first into a museum full of the world’s most luxurious chocolate? Well, Cologne’s very own chocolate museum will offer both in abundance. With entry beginning at just £13.95, this is the second most highly ranked tourist attraction in the city.

Papa Joe's Biersalon Klimperkasten