It wasn’t quite the roaring Scotland send off many had hoped for at a blustery Hampden as a late Finland penalty saw Steve Clarke’s men draw 2-2 in Mount Florida.
An own goal from Arttu Hoskonen (55) just after the break had opened the scoring for Scotland and when Lawrence Shankland’s bullet header moments later put the Tartan Army two ahead, it appeared Scotland were well on their way to victory. However, two late strikes from Benjamin Kallman (72) and a penalty from Oliver Antman (87) sealed a late draw for the Finnish side.
Here’s how we rated each Scotland player out of 10 at Hampden Park.
1. Angus Gunn - 6
Didn't have a great deal to do in either half. But he will now head to Germany on the back of a clean sheet and that can only breed confidence. Replaced by Craig Gordon with 20 minutes to go as the Hearts stopper made an emotional appearance at Hampden.
2. Anthony Ralston - 6
Handed a vote of confidence by being placed in the right wing-back role over Ross McCrorie. Offered width but didn't get into the game as much as he'd have liked.
3. Jack Hendry - 6
Neat and tidy in possession and solid enough at the back. A steady enough performance that will set him up nicely for next week.
4. Grant Hanley - 5
Match sharpness clearly not quite where it needed to be. Could have done with a little more WD-40 prior to the Euros. Almost caught out by Teemu Pukki with a ball over the top early on and looked off the pace.