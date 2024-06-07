It wasn’t quite the roaring Scotland send off many had hoped for at a blustery Hampden as a late Finland penalty saw Steve Clarke’s men draw 2-2 in Mount Florida.

An own goal from Arttu Hoskonen (55) just after the break had opened the scoring for Scotland and when Lawrence Shankland’s bullet header moments later put the Tartan Army two ahead, it appeared Scotland were well on their way to victory. However, two late strikes from Benjamin Kallman (72) and a penalty from Oliver Antman (87) sealed a late draw for the Finnish side.