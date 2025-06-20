84-cap Scotland ace urged urged to make move as 'fantastic' ex-Rangers man backed for Liverpool success
Scotland captain Andy Robertson has been urged to make the brave decision to depart Liverpool this summer and take advantage of the ‘great opportunity’ presented to him in La Liga.
The 31-year-old defender has been linked with a summer switch to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid over the last week, with the imminent arrival £40million arrival of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez throwing his Anfield future into serious doubt.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed Diego Simeone viewed Robertson as his top target in the summer transfer window, though the club are only interested in paying ‘paying a small fee’, and had targeted Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne as an alternative.
However, the 84-cap Scotland international has been told he must not pass up on the opportunity to make the switch to the the red and white side of Madrid, with a move to the Metropolitano Stadium described as ‘fantastic’ by ex-Liverpool favourite Didi Hamann.
“Robertson alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold have been the best full-backs in the league for the last seven or eight years,” said Hamann. “They were a huge reason why Liverpool have been successful. Robertson came in for criticism last season but I think he still did a brilliant job, but if Milos Kerkez comes for a big fee then he will be the starting left-back you feel.
“Atletico Madrid have now been linked to Robertson and I think it would be a great opportunity for him. He has joked that Liverpool are linked to every left-back in the world and maybe sometimes it’s best to leave when you can see you might be out of favour. Liverpool could win it all next season but if Atletico come in for him, they are a fantastic club with great supporters, he might just join Trent in Madrid. I think if Kerkez signs, it’s 50/50 for Robertson.”
The ex-German international has also backed former Rangers head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst to be success at Liverpool, after reports last week claimed he was closing in on a coaching role on Merseyside ahead of the new English Premier League season beginning in August.
Arne Slot lost respected coach John Heitinga to Ajax last month, with the Dutchman appointed as Ajax’s new manager at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. Following an extensive search to find his replacement, the Reds look set to hand Van Bronckhorst a senior role on Merseyside. The ex-Ibrox manager has been out of work since being dismissed as manager of Turkish giants Besiktas in November 2024, but will become part of Slot’s backroom staff, according to reports.
“Giovanni van Bronckhorst will know Arne Slot well,” Hamann told InstantWithdrawalBettingSites. “I think his arrival makes perfect sense. He was a fantastic player himself and has been a manager in his own right, he will bring an awful lot of experience and it’s a great chance for him to improve his own coaching skills and his managerial skills. The most important thing is to get someone in who can cover all bases and I think that will be the case for Van Bronckhorst.”
