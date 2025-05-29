Stunning Napoli boost for Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour as mastermind Antonio Conte’s future resolved
Antonio Conte will remain as manager of Napoli next season after being on the brink of leaving the Serie A champions.
Conte, 55, had threatened to depart just days after guiding Napoli to only their fourth Scudetto last week over reported disagreements with president Aurelio De Laurentiis over salary, transfer budget and training facilities.
His former club Juventus were keen to bring him back as manager for the 2025/26 campaign - with Napoli even lining up Max Allegri as his replacement.
Conte masterminded Napoli’s title bid and was key to getting the best out of Scotland duo Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour, with the former winning Serie A player of the year after netting 12 goals in his maiden campaign in Italy.
And in a post on social media site X late on Thursday night, Napoli confirmed Conte is staying with the words “Con Te 𝑨𝑮𝟒𝑰𝑵!”
Respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the news, reporting: “OFFICIAL: Antonio Conte stays at Napoli next season, confirmed. ‘We keep going, stronger than before!’ says president Aurelio De Laurentiis.”
Conte is a hugely popular coach and him staying will appease the current squad, as well as bring in other star names. Former Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne is set to join to assist the club’s Champions League adventure.
