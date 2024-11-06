One on target as Blades land big win

Teenage Scottish striker Ryan One emerged as an unlikely hero for Sheffield United, sparking a grandstand comeback for the Blades in their Championship victory over Bristol City.

One, 18, came on as a 69th-minute substitute for Sheffield United as they trailed 1-0 at Ashton Gate, before scoring two goals in the final minutes to claim and important win and move second in the Championship.

Making his first appearance of the season, One rose highest in the penalty box to loop a header home just 20 minutes after replacing Kieffer Moore in the Sheff Utd frontline. Chris Wilder’s men went on to score a 98th-minute winner through Harrison Burrows, taking advantage of Robert Dickie’s red card moments earlier for the hosts.

Ryan One won his first Scotland Under-21 cap last month. | SNS Group

One - the son of former Stranraer and Partick Thistle striker Armand - started his career at Hamilton Accies before earning a move to Bramall Lane in 2023. He made his senior debut last November in a 5-0 Premier League defeat by Arsenal but has since been restricted to youth football and EFL Cup appearances. He will have done his chances of more first-team exposure no harm at all with his goal on Tuesday night.

Wilder said after the win, which moves the Blades into the automatic promotion places: “We had been wanting to get Ryan One on the pitch and he took that opportunity. Why it took the last 20 minutes for us to play with more drive and intensity I don't know but you have to give the players an enormous amount of credit.”

One is part of the Scotland Under-19 set-up and recently made his under-21 debut in last month’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Belgium.

