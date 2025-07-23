Winger a year older than was reported after Champions League heroics

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the night nearly everyone agreed Findlay Curtis had come of age although the exact age in question did not get confirmed until after the game.

The groans of reporters could have been heard outside on Edmiston Drive. They had already filed reports against a punishingly tight deadline rhapsodising about an 18-year-old’s game-changing impact for Rangers against Panathinaikos. It was 18-year-old this, 18-year-old that. Rarely has a player's age been referenced as much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Actually, sorry everyone, it might help to know that Curtis is 19,” we were informed by a Rangers official over an hour after the final whistle. Never mind stop the press, hark the sound of fists crashing down upon desks.

Rangers winger Findlay Curtis celebrates his opening goal in the 2-0 win over Panathinaikos at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Everyone was culpable. We had all spent the night peddling fake news. Wikipedia, be damned. Curtis, it turns out, turned 19 in June. He can blame the internet for any shortage of cards. On nearly every site likely to cover such information his birthdate remains unhelpfully listed as 1 October, 2006.

Of course, it might help if club websites actually included such vital information along with adverts for new season strips and upcoming Oasis tribute band gigs. Where’s a copy of the Wee Red Book, that old pocket-sized bible of Scottish football, when you really need it? On the official Rangers website, Curtis is still listed as a B-squad member. No birth date is given although a wide-ranging interview with the player from 9 June last year does note that he “celebrates his 18th birthday today”.

What is indisputable is that he has been involved with the Rangers Academy since the age of six. It's also safe to say, without any fear of contradiction, that he was still a teenager on Tuesday night when he made just his second senior start. What a show of faith from Russell Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was revealed afterwards that the manager had, probably wisely, decided to give Curtis 24 hours' warning that he was playing to help him digest the news. While it might have led to a sleepless night on the eve of the game, it meant more chance to round up the family.

Hence his mother, father, girlfriend, girlfriends’ parents, his brother and sister and his pals all being inside Ibrox to see the magical moment when the quality of his first touch from Nico Raskin’s pass saw possibilities suddenly open up. He chose to drive inside and took two three more touches, the third of which was the connection that sent a shot crashing beyond Bartlomiej Dragowski into the far corner of the visitors’ goal.

By getting a clearly spooked Georgios Vagiannidis red carded, his next contribution was almost as consequential. Curtis was sent sprawling in the middle of the park by the Greek full-back after another good first touch had spelled danger.

Findlay Curtis scores to make it 1-0 to Rangers over Panathinaikos at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Detained by knight of the realm

Curtis was told on Monday morning he would be starting. He told us this at an hour that we are almost contractually bound to write was “way after his bedtime” on Tuesday, although the reason for the delay - it was nearing 11pm before the teenager made his way into the media room – was a compelling one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Alex Ferguson had set everything back by paying Curtis a visit in the home dressing room after the game. “Don’t blame me!” Martin pleaded when he finally appeared for his manager’s press duties. He, too, had been unavoidably detained by the knight of the realm, who’s been spending more time around Rangers recently than Broxi the Bear. “He just congratulated me on my goal,” reported Curtis. “Coming from a legend like him, I'll take it.”

It seemed notable that Ferguson should be present. After all, he is so associated with Manchester United’s ‘class of 92’. He was unafraid to push through a raft of talented kids and saw this policy reap dividends.

Few if any club since then have been blessed with such an embarrassment of riches. It was no hardship for Ferguson to hand playing time to the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and David Beckham. Rangers by contrast have a particularly poor record of bringing through youngsters. In fairness to recent managers, what can you do if the talent isn’t there?

While there might have been a willingness to blood youngsters they’ve been hamstrung by a somewhat rum field of candidates. Ross McCausland is one of the few to really make a fist of breaking into the team and he now looks set for pastures new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Devine was hailed as a future James Tavernier replacement and is currently without a club having been released by Rangers in the summer.

Leon King, meanwhile, was watching from the bench on Tuesday night but few surely believe he’s not already had his best days with Rangers.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin gives instructions to Findlay Curtis during the Champions League clash with Panathinaikos at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Future Scotland international?

Whether Curtis can buck the trend remains to be seen. There are signs that he might possess the X-factor required. He refused to be inhibited by a difficult first half for him and his team.

It’s also not the first time Curtis has caught the eye in high octane circumstances having come on after an hour against Manchester United at Old Trafford in January and looking assured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it the start of something? Martin expressed the hope that it is. It’s his job to ensure that Curtis is given the best possible opportunity to maximise his potential, and, crucially, that he does so at Rangers. As was heavily emphasised at his unveiling, Martin is the “head coach”. Player development is very much his domain.

Although his preferred position is in the middle, a winger shining at one of Scotland’s biggest clubs is not just good news for Rangers, but also Steve Clarke, or, more realistically, the national manager after Clarke (or maybe even the one after that).