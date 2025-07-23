The former Celtic hitman made his first appearance for his new club earlier this week.

The arrival of ex-Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi at Birmingham City is likely to push Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes towards the St. Andrew’s exit door this summer, according to one leading pundit.

The 30-year-old former Hoops hitman became a cult hero at Celtic Park after scoring 85-goals in three-and-half seasons in Glasgow, but departed in order to sign for Rennes for a reported fee of £10million in January.

The Japanese striker endured a nightmare six months in France though, playing just six times for the Ligue 1 outfit, which resulted in him making a cut-price summer move to Birmingham earlier this month, where he is hoping to fire them to a second successive promotion in the EFL Championship this coming season.

Kyogo’s arrival at St. Andrew’s has already saw the English second-tier club allow striker Alfie May to depart in order to join Huddersfield Town, and Dykes could be the next player to exit the Midlands club. The 42-cap Scotland ace managed to score just one league goal for the Blues during their record breaking EFL League One title win last season, and his poor goal scoring record could see Birmingham sanction an exit this summer, according to Sky Sports pundit and former Motherwell striker Don Goodman.

“I think you have to go back to 2020/21 to see the last time that Lyndon Dykes managed double figures in the Championship,” said Goodman. “It’s been a tough few years for him, don’t think that he’s going to get a lot of game time at Birmingham City this season in the EFL Championship. I don’t really think he’s a prolific scorer of goals.

“I think there’s only once, since he’s been in England, that he’s managed to get double figures – I think that was Queens Park Rangers in his first season there. If I were him, I would absolutely be looking to find an avenue out and find a way to a club that is going to play me week in and week out.”

Birmingham head coach Chris Davies admits he could not have dreamed of signing a player of the quality of Furuhashi until recently, and conceded he is seriously considering pairing England Under-21 international Jay Stansfield with the ex-Celtic star ahead of the upcoming season.

“If you had said that to me a year ago I would have said absolutely no chance [of signing Furuhashi],” said Davies. “Because he was Celtic's striker. But we saw an opportunity there with him not quite settling in France and thought could we get him here and he believed in what we are doing. I've been encouraged by his sharpness and both foot finishes but he has only played 30 minutes in a training game and 60 minutes here [Burton pre-season friendly], so his fitness is growing steadily.