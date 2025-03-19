Scotland are back in Nations League action this week as they meet Greece in a relegation playoff double header, beginning with the first leg in Piraeus on Thursday (kick off. 7.45pm).

With Ben Doak, Ryan Gauld and Lewis Morgan all ruled out of the squad through injury, teenage talents such as Lennon Miller and James Wilson have both been handed a senior international call-ups after impressive performances for Motherwell and Hearts respectively.

The third player under the age of 20 to be drafted into the squad by Steve Clarke in the last 12 months, Tartan Army fans will be keeping an eye on Scot Gemmill’s under-21 squad this coming week as they look to see which other young talents could emerge as big players for Scotland in the months and years to come.

Here are 13 players who could be next in line to follow in the footsteps of Miller and Wilson and make it into the Scotland senior squad in the months to come.

1 . Kieran Bowie - Hibs The 21-year-old signed up at Hibs in the summer, after David Gray parted with a "significant" fee for the striker. Touted for a big future at both club and international level by his boss upon his arrival at Easter Road, Bowie is regular at under-21 level. Forced to miss four months of the season due to a hamstring injury weeks after his arrival, the imposing forward has been impressive upon his return to fitness. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Aidan Borland - Aston Villa The 17-year-old's reputation is growing steadily after recent appearances for Villa's academy squad. A regular at Scorland under-19 level, Borland was compared to Real Madrid icon Luka Modric when making his debut in the EFL Trophy for Villa's under-21 side recently. | SNS Group / SFA Photo Sales

3 . Sam Chambers - Leeds United Recently awarded a new long term contract at Elland Road, the 18-year-old midfielder is one of the club's hottest young prospect and has already declared his international allegiance, to Scotland despite being born in England. Compared to Cole Palmer by Leeds fans after his impressive debut against Millwall in the FA Cup last month, Chambers has started to feature regularly in matchday squads for the EFL promotion chasers and seems destined for a big future. | Danny Lawson Photo: Danny Lawson Photo Sales