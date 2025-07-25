Full details ahead of Craig Gordon’s testimonial clash between Hearts and Sunderland at Tynecastle this weekend.

Hearts will take a break from Premier Sports Cup action as they celebrate the outstanding career of iconic goalkeeper Craig Gordon with a special testimonial game against Sunderland at Tynecastle this weekend.

Revered as one of the club’s greatest-ever goalkeepers, the 42-year-old will welcome his former club to Gorgie for a clash in the capital in order to allow Hearts to commemorate his 23-year career, which has included over 300 appearances for the Jambos over two spells at the club, and 81 caps for Scotland.

The teams’ first pre-season meeting in five years, the Black Cats will make the journey across the border as an English Premier League side following their 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the EFL Championship playoff final in May, and Hearts head coach Derek McInnes admits he is looking forward to the challenge of facing Regis Le Bris’ top flight side.

“It's a testimonial for Craig and both clubs are here to honour him,” said McInnes. “At the start and end it will feel like that for Craig, but once the ball rolls it will feel like a proper game. Scotland v England, a Premier League team coming up and thinking back as a player, you would love to pitch yourself against them. I think it will be a really good test for us.”

Want to ensure you catch every minute of the clash at Tynecastle? Here’s everything you need know ahead of the game, including how to watch and stream the game live:

Craig Gordon will be honoured by Hearts later this month when Sunderland visit Gorgie this weekend. (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

Hearts v Sunderland match details

Date and Time: Saturday 26 July 2025. Kick-off at 3pm.

Saturday 26 July 2025. Kick-off at 3pm. Venue: Tynecastle, Edinburgh, Scotland.

Hearts v Sunderland tickets

Home end tickets remain available for the game, priced at £20 for adults, £12 for concessions (O65/FTE/Students) and £5 for children (age 16 and under), with tickets able to be purchased via the following link. Hospitality options are also available, with more information available here. Tickets for the Sunderland away end are sold out.

Other events have been added to Gordon’s testimonial calendar, with more information on these events available here.

Hearts v Sunderland TV channel

The Jambos clash with Sunderland has not been chosen for live broadcast in the UK and Ireland, and is only available via streaming services.

Hearts v Sunderland live stream

For those looking to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will available to purchase via Sunderland AFC’s official streaming service SAFCTV. Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here.

