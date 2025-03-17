Who are the Scottish Premiership brightest young talents? Cr: SNS Group.Who are the Scottish Premiership brightest young talents? Cr: SNS Group.
Who are the Scottish Premiership brightest young talents? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Scottish Premiership's best young players 2025: Here are the 11 highest ranked young footballers in Scotland

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 17th Mar 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 10:49 BST

Here are the Scottish Premiership’s 11 top performing young talents aged 21 or under.

With the Scottish Premiership split now on the horizon, Scottish supporters are beginning to assess their team’s performance so far this season following a enthralling last few weeks.

Celtic are champions elect, Rangers dismal form has enjoyed an upturn since the appointment of Barry Ferguson, while Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen and Dundee United are all locked in a tight battle for European football.

While the likes of Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda and Vaclav Cerny have all proven crucial to their teams this term, a number of young talents have emerged as exciting prospects throughout the campaign - evidenced by 18-year-old pair Lennon Miller and James Wilson receiving maiden Scotland call-ups last week.

But which other youngsters have impressed during the 24/25 Scottish Premiership?

Here we look at the 11 players aged 21 or under that have shone the brightest so far, from 11 to 1 - according to popular statistic’s website FotMob’s player ratings.

Despite Dundee's difficult season, Austrian youngster Adewumi has proven to be a bright spark for Tony Docherty's side. With four goals and two assists in 15 starts, the 20-year-old has an average rating of 6.62.

1. Oluwaseun Adewumi - Dundee

Last season's young player of the year hasn't shone quite as brightly as he did last season, but has still done enough to be included in this list. With an average rating of 6.63, the 20-year-old is still rated as one of the best youngster's in the division.

2. David Watson - Kilmarnock

The 20-year-old defender has shown plenty of promise in the Staggies team since joining on loan from Everton in the summer. Has an average rating of 6.64 from his 21 appearances in the Scottish top flight.

3. Elijah Campbell - Ross County

The young Motherwell wing-back has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Fir Park, and moulded himself into one of the team's most important players. He has an average rating of 6.68 for his 27 league appearances and looks set to be an important player for Michael Wimmer moving forward.

4. Ewan Wilson - Motherwell

