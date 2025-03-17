With the Scottish Premiership split now on the horizon, Scottish supporters are beginning to assess their team’s performance so far this season following a enthralling last few weeks.

Celtic are champions elect, Rangers dismal form has enjoyed an upturn since the appointment of Barry Ferguson, while Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen and Dundee United are all locked in a tight battle for European football.

While the likes of Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda and Vaclav Cerny have all proven crucial to their teams this term, a number of young talents have emerged as exciting prospects throughout the campaign - evidenced by 18-year-old pair Lennon Miller and James Wilson receiving maiden Scotland call-ups last week.

But which other youngsters have impressed during the 24/25 Scottish Premiership?

Here we look at the 11 players aged 21 or under that have shone the brightest so far, from 11 to 1 - according to popular statistic’s website FotMob’s player ratings.

Oluwaseun Adewumi - Dundee Despite Dundee's difficult season, Austrian youngster Adewumi has proven to be a bright spark for Tony Docherty's side. With four goals and two assists in 15 starts, the 20-year-old has an average rating of 6.62.

David Watson - Kilmarnock Last season's young player of the year hasn't shone quite as brightly as he did last season, but has still done enough to be included in this list. With an average rating of 6.63, the 20-year-old is still rated as one of the best youngster's in the division.

Elijah Campbell - Ross County The 20-year-old defender has shown plenty of promise in the Staggies team since joining on loan from Everton in the summer. Has an average rating of 6.64 from his 21 appearances in the Scottish top flight.