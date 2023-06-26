Ben Kensell on what progress in Europe could mean for Hibs in the transfer market

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell may be losing sleep as he tries to bag enough tickets to ensure Leith fans can enjoy a European away day but the real pressure is on manager Lee Johnson and his players.

Well aware of the kudos and the financial benefits associated with a decent spell in UEFA competition, Hibs will play their opening Europa Conference League qualifier on July 27, at Easter Road, before travelling to either the Faroe Islands or Andorra for the second leg match against either Vikingur or Inter Club d'Escaldes, a week later.

But with both of their potential opponents housed at tiny home grounds, the number of tickets will be limited. The club are lobbying for a ground switch to accommodate more Hibs fans but if they fail, the onus is on the football department to ensure progress to the next round which would offer the possibility of a larger allocation and take the club a step closer to their own ambitions.

“That’s Lee’s job to see to that,” admitted Kensell. “Other than that, it’s a good draw for us.”

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell was speaking at the 24-hour charity match in honour of the late club owner Ron Gordon. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

But, when it comes to Europe, there is more at stake than satisfying supporters’ plans for a foray onto foreign soil. With the Premiership battle between big hitters like Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs tight last term, the extent of the European financial rewards could see the gap between them close further or allow it to open up.

“It makes a difference [to the budget] to be in Europe,” admitted the chief executive.

Last term Hearts pocketed several million thanks to making the Conference League group stage. Aberdeen are already guaranteed that this term. But if Hibs can negotiate their two qualifiers and a final play-off, they, along with Hearts, who have one less round to navigate, could join them and bolster the coffers before the transfer window closes on September 1.

“That’s what we’re in it for, that’s the excitement of being competitive across the leagues and cups because the carrot at the end of it is huge financially for the club,” Kensell added.

“We’ll have a squad capable of competing. But, the further we progress the more revenue we have to spend in the window. So what you might see is some late activity, depending on the progress in that competition.

“But equally it means growth for Hearts, Aberdeen and us. So we have to look at it as a comparison with the other clubs who we are fighting with for similar players. We’re all probably in the same boat, although Aberdeen have a competitive advantage as a result of that, like Hearts did last year.

“We reviewed the season and we were actually pleased with the back-end, and the January window went very well from our perspective. We’ve added [director of football] Brian McDermott’s expertise and we feel we’re in quite a strong position. We have done some work early in the transfer market.”

Having sold Kevin Nisbet and allowed Marijan Cabraja and Kyle Magennis to move on, they have brought in striker Adam Le Fondre and goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, with more expected to follow, while work is ongoing in the loan market.