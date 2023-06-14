Hibs confirm exit of star on undisclosed deal, sell-on clause, second summer signing close

The 26-year-old joined the club last summer from Gorica, playing 26 times in all competitions. There was speculation over his future midway through the campaign but he remained at the club. He exits with two years left on his deal.

“We’d like to thank Marijan for all his hard work and dedication," he said. “This transfer works well for both of us and allows Marijan to compete back in his homeland, Croatia. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Cabraja becomes the second Hibs player to be sold this summer, following Kevin Nisbet out the door after he joined Millwall in a deal which could be worth £2million. The team who finished fifth in the Premiership could, however, be about to land their second signing following the permanent deal for Elie Youan. Will Fish is understood to be close to agreeing another season-long loan from Manchester United. The 20-year-old stepped in for Ryan Porteous following his move to Watford in January and became one of the most important players as the team qualified for Europe. In a squad update, Hibs confirmed they were exploring options for some of the players they had on loan. CJ Egan-Riley also played an important part in the second half of the season.