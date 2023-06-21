Kyle Magennis departs Hibs for Premiership rivals as club terminate contract

Kyle Magennis has left Hibs to sign for Premiership rivals Kilmarnock after reaching an agreement to terminate his Easter Road contract.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined Hibs from St Mirren on a five-year deal under former manager Jack Ross for an undisclosed fee in October 2020 but his time at Easter Road has been plagued by injury, managing just 49 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals.

Magennis missed most of the 2021/22 season with knee and groin complaints and he was again blighted by a number of niggling problems last season with his hamstring and groin which left him requiring surgery and restricted him to just 13 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Scotland Under-21 international will now look to resurrect his career at Kilmarnock after joining the Rugby Park outfit on a two-year deal as he revealed that the chance to work under manager Derek McInnes was a major attraction.

Kyle Magennis has left Hibs to join Premiership rivals Kilmarnock. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“The gaffer has always been interested in me and he’s someone I wanted to work with, so over the past few weeks the move has fallen into place," Magennis told the Kilmarnock website. "It’s a fresh start for me. I’ve had a tough few seasons with injuries, but I’m feeling good and ready to go. I know that if I’m playing, I’ll be a big asset to the club.”