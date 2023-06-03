When Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs enter Europe after Scottish Cup final outcome

In total, Scotland will have five representatives across the three European tournaments and we talk you through when each one will enter.

Celtic: Due to winning the cinch Premiership title, Celtic will enter the Champions League at the group stages. They will either be in Pot 3 or Pot 4, depending on which teams come through the qualifiers. The draw for the group stages will take place on August 31 and Celtic’s first of six pool-phase matches will take place on either September 19 or 20.

Rangers: Michael Beale’s league runners-up enter the Champions League in the third qualifying round and will go through the ‘league path’. Facing two qualifiers, Rangers will be seeded. Should they be eliminated in either of the ties, they will drop into the Europa League group stages. The draw for the Champions League third qualifying round takes place on July 24, with the first leg of the third qualifying round being on either August 8 or 9.

Aberdeen are guaranteed group-stage football in Europe next season after Celtic's Scottish Cup triumph.

Aberdeen: The Dons benefit hugely from Celtic winning the Scottish Cup as they take the European spot reserved for cup winners. As Celtic are in the Champions League, the berth for the final round of the Europa League qualifiers, the play-off round, goes to the team who finished third in the Premiership, which is Aberdeen in this case. Barry Robson’s team will be unseeded but should they lose the tie, they will parachute directly into the Europa Conference League group stages, therefore being guaranteed at least eight matches in Europe. The draw for the Europa League play-off round takes place on August 7, with the first leg on August 24.

Hearts: The Jambos, who finished fourth in the Premiership, are in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round and will be unseeded. The draw will be made on July 24 and the first leg of their first match will take place on August 10.