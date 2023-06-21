Hibs European draw: Trip to Andorra or Faroe Islands awaits in Conference League qualifier

Hibs will travel to either Andorra or the Faroe Islands in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

The Easter Road side will face the winner of the first round tie between Vikingur Gøta and Inter Club d’Escaldes following the draw which took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Wednesday.

Hibs were among the seeded sides in the Group 5 part of the draw alongside the likes of Belgian giants Club Brugge, Norwegian outfit Rosenborg and FC Twente of the Netherlands.

Potential opponents had included the likes of Hammarby, who are already 13 games into the Swedish league season, as well as possible trips to Finland, Denmark, Northern Ireland and Wales, but a favourable draw has paired Hibs against semi professional opposition.

Hibs have learned their two potential opponents in the Europa Conference League second round qualifier. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Vikingur are currently midway through their season in the Faroese top flight. They sit fourth in the table having amassed 21 points from their 14 fixtures thus far. Inter Club d’Escaldes, meanwhile, compete in the Andorran Premier Division where they finished runners-up last season.

Hibs’ two potential opponents meet in the first round of qualifying for the Europa Conference League over two legs on July 13 and July 20. Lee Johnson’s side will then face the winner the following week with the first leg taking place at Easter Road on July 27 before the away leg on August 3.