Kevin Nisbet spells out his Millwall and Scotland ambitions as former Hibs striker says he is 'ready for the step up'

He may have been given just the final 12 minutes of the match to make a splash but after sitting out a frustratingly long list of friendlies, Nations League fixtures, and the beginning of the current qualifying campaign, the 26-year-old was happy to be back involved and enjoying an exciting time at club level and for his country.

With the majority of 2022 deemed a wipeout as he battled back from a cruciate knee injury picked up against Celtic in February, the striker resurfaced after last season’s World Cup break in better form than ever as he rattled in 12 goals in 20 domestic appearances to help fire Hibs up the Premiership standings and back into Europe.

It was enough to convince Scotland boss Steve Clarke that he was ready to resume international duties. It was also enough to reignite interest from down south, as he wrapped up a move to English Championship side Millwall during the close season.

Kevin Nisbet (right) came off the bench during Scotland's 2-0 win over Georgia at Hampden on Tuesday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Along with the other players who saw international commitments eat into their summer break, Nisbet was offered a lengthier lay-off to recharge the batteries but he has chosen to join manager Gary Rowett and his new team-mates for their Spanish pre-season training camp at the beginning of July, such is his determination to make up for lost time.

“I do think the injury was a blessing in disguise for me. It gave me time to work on stuff that I needed to work on and I came out the other side a better player. It’s great to be back in the Scotland squad. But now it’s about getting back to club level and joining a new team, and trying to hit the ground running. I want to get back soon and meet up with the boys in a new dressing-room. I was delighted to get it done.”

Especially after he knocked them back in January. At that time he felt the opportunity came too soon after his lay-off and he was keen to simply get back into the swing of things and regaining confidence in his knee before making any major changes.

“After what happened in January, I think I knew it was a team and a manager I wanted to play for. Of course, you worry a bit [after that move broke down, that they may not come back in for you] but you back yourself to go and kick on and score goals. I knew if I did that they would always be there for me.”

Kevin Nisbet scores his last goal for Hibs in the 1-1 draw with Hearts on the final day of the Premiership season before his move to Millwall. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

But there was no beating about the bush when they returned this summer.

“It was better for me that the deal got done early in the window. I could come away with Scotland feeling relaxed. Now I can get down to London and settle in.”

There is still a feeling that Scottish football is dismissed by their neighbours but Scotland’s start to the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign has forced many to re-evaluate their opinions.

“If you look at our squad it’s a mix of Premier League, Championship, and players playing abroad. We have a very strong team and a lot of people have underestimated us over the last couple of years. Our feet are firmly on the ground though.”

Victory over Georgia leaves Clarke’s men on the verge of booking their place in Germany. With four victories from four, including games at home to Spain and away to Norway, they sit top of Group A at the halfway stage, eight points clear of their nearest challengers.

“It’s been the perfect start and we are going strong but we know there is still the second half to go. We still have four big games to go and it’s about getting the job done now, trying to get as many points as possible.

“We spoke in the changing-room and it’s just about taking it game at a time. Churning out three points after three points. If we keep doing that we will qualify and it would be great for the nation.”

Nisbet was part of the squad which made it to a major finals for the first time in 22 years but that was a muted home event thanks to covid restrictions and the fact that he was one of the new boys on the periphery. He is hoping for a more encompassing experience next summer.

“I think it would feel more special this time. You see it on the television, how good the atmosphere is and the build-up around it. Even flying out there and going into camp – it all adds to it.”

But with the likes of Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie currently ahead of him in the pecking order, he knows how vital his first season at Millwall could be in elevating him when it comes to Clarke’s team selections.

“My ambition is to go and start every game. I want to go there and hit the ground running but I think I’m ready for the step up. I think I’ve been ready since I came back from my injury. It’s about me getting as many goals as I can and then pushing for a start [with Scotland].

“I was borderline for the squad (for Euro 2020) but I think you could see we were on the rise. Since then we have just been improving and we need to keep performing and improving as a nation. Twelve points is a fantastic return, especially in a very hard group and the team spirit is amazing. I don’t think you really see that in international football.