Liverpool are set to sign Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz for a fee of €150million.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are set to smash the British transfer record this summer after reaching an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen over the signing Florian Wirtz.

The German international, 22, is set to jet into Merseyside this week in order to complete a medical after the two clubs came to an agreement over the transfer of the highly-rated midfielder, with an initial fee of €135 million (£113 million) set for Wirtz, though add-ons mean the total fee could potentially reach €150 million (£127.5 million) if triggered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal represents a significant profit for Leverkusen, who first brought Wirtz to the club from 1. FC Köln in January 2020, paying just €200,000 (£170,000) for the-then 16-year-old.

Going on to make his debut just a few short months later, Wirtz played an instrumental role in the club’s 2023/24 campaign that saw them win a domestic double of the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal, without losing a single game. Leverkusen also reached the UEFA Europa League final that year but lost to Atalanta, in their only defeat of the campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen's German midfielder #10 Florian Wirtz (R) celebrates with Bayer Leverkusen's Dutch defender #30 Jeremie Frimpong scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League football match Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs FC Salzburg in Leverkusen, western Germany on November 26, 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

Has Wirtz signed for Liverpool?

Officially, the German international has not yet completed his move to Liverpool - but the deal is very close, as per a new report from Fabrizio Romano. The Italian transfer guru wrote on his official X account: “Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, HERE WE GO! Liverpool verbally agree deal in principle with Bayer Leverkusen for package reaching €150m add-ons included. Player side already agreed two weeks ago with move now imminent. Wirtz set for medical and contract signing.”

Florian Wirtz stats 2024/25

The German starlet was one of the Bundesliga’s top performers once again last season, scoring 10 goals and assisted a further 12 for Bayer Leverkusen. His average of 0.84 goals or assists per 90 minutes was one of the best in the division. From his 50 shots taken in the season, a total of 35 of them hit the target, and resulted in a goal every five attempts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much will Florian Wirtz earn at Liverpool?

The 22-year-old’s megabucks move to Merseyside will see his wage increase significantly, where he’ll become on of the highest paid players in the English Premier League.

According to Capology, he earns a weekly wage of £73,000 at Bayer Leverkusen. However, this will be tripled if he completes a move to Liverpool this month, with respected German sport outlet Bild claiming the German international will see his weekly wage increase to around £325,000 - £355,000 per week (£16.8million–£18.5 million per year).

This would make Wirtz one of the highest paid players at the club, likely second only to Mohamed Salah (reportedly £400,000 per week). Some reports claim he could earn ever more than that, based on potential bonuses.

What number will Florian Wirtz wear at Liverpool?

There was suggestions that the Bayer Leverkusen star had ‘demanded’ the number 10 shirt at Anfield, which is currently worn by Alexis MacAllister. This, however, proved to be wholly inaccurate, with Wirtz himself taking to social media to dispel these rumours last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad