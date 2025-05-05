The six-cap Scotland winger is expected to have plenty of transfer interest this summer

Liverpool are ‘bracing themselves’ for serious interest in Scotland international Ben Doak this summer and have already placed a placed a huge price tag on his head, according to a new report.

The 19-year-old forward has spent this season on loan to EFL Championship outfit Middlesbrough, and has seriously impressed at the Riverside Stadium with 10 goal contributions in 24 appearances, but saw his season ended prematurely in January owing to a thigh injury which required surgery.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick lavished praise on the youngster’s performances at the Riverside Stadium last December, saying: “He’s had a big impact since he’s been here for sure, and we’ve enjoyed having him here. He’s a great character, wants to do well and improve, and so far, it’s been a really good fit for all of us. You can see in his body language and demeanour, he’s happy. He keeps working hard, he’s enjoying it here and it’s been effective for us.”

Prior to his season ending injury, both Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town had tested the waters with his parent club, launching bids of £16million during the winter transfer window as the English Premier League duo tried to prize the talented teenager away from Anfield.

Ben Doak impressed on loan for Middlesbrough on loan this season. | Getty Images

Both bids were knocked back by the Merseyside giants, who were said to be delighted with the player’s rapid progress on Teesside, as Liverpool head coach Arne Slot remained reluctant to sanction a move for the player in the hope he can potentially make an impact on the Reds’ first team next season.

With English Premier League title wrapped up with to a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield last weekend, sporting director Richard Hughes and Slot were able to start their summer plans early as they aim to keep themselves top of the pile in the seasons to come. A new report from The Athletic claims Liverpool are planning for a ‘busy summer transfer window’, with the club targeting a £90million duel deal for Bournemouth defenders Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen, amongst others.

There will be outgoings too, with interest anticipated from the Saudi Pro League in striker Darwin Nunez, while there is doubt surrounding the future of playmaker Harvey Elliott, who has made just one start in the English Premier League this season. Trent Alexander-Arnold has already confirmed his exit, with a free transfer move to Real Madrid widely expected.