Lionel Messi is arguably the best footballer of all time and has won just about every trophy there is to be won during spells at Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain and currently MLS outfit Inter Miami.

Now 36, the Argentinian wizard is loved the world over by football fans for his dazzling skill and mind-boggling ability that has wowed stadiums for over two decades. Naturally sponsors and advertisers find the star such an attractive proposition.

Want to know how Messi made his fortune and what he is worth? Here is everything you need to know.

What has Lionel Messi won?

The short answer is...everything. He won 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa Del Rey, seven Supercopa de España trophies, three Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cup and four UEFA Champions League trophies. With Paris Saint-Germain he has won Ligue 1 twice and the Trophée des Champions.

Last year he won the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami. His international record with Argentina is just as impressive. He has won the World Cup, an Olympic Gold Medal, Copa América, CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champion and FIFA World Youth Championship.

His individual honours are: Ballon d’Or winner x8, Best FIFA Men's Player x3, European Golden Shoe x3, FIFA World Cup Golden Ball x2, UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award x2, UEFA Champions League top scorer x6 and several other issues.

Lionel Messi net worth - how much is Lionel Messi worth

Twice listed as Forbes highest paid footballer in 2019 and 2022. The Inter Miami star has won everything there is to win in football and his value reflects it as such. The Argentinian icon has an estimated net worth of around $600 million (£464m) as per Forbes. They also place his overall career earnings at $1.28 billion in 2023.

While these figures can’t confirmed as Messi his business interests tend not to be widely publicised. Forbes placed him as the second richest athlete in the world last year behind Cristiano Ronaldo, whose move to Saudi Arabia saw his fortune increase.

What does Lionel Messi own

In general, the Argentinian footballer is very private about his business ventures though some are known. He has his own clothing brand known as The Messi Store and has property investments in the US, Argentina and has also reportedly invested in the Azahares del Parana project.

Messi has reportedly got investment in cryptocurrency and NFTs, working in partnership with Ethernity, a company which also worked with the likes of Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

How much is Lionel Messi paid, Lionel Messi salary

Like many football contracts, this amount can’t be fully confirmed. However, prior to Messi’s move to David Beckham owned Major Soccer League side Inter Miami it was reported he was to be offered a $125 million and $150 million (£100m and £120m) across his two-and-a-half-year contract with the club.