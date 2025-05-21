Ange Postecoglou earns legendary Tottenham status as ex-Celtic boss fulfils second season promise

Spurs lift Europa League trophy after nervy final

Ange Postecoglou has fulfilled his promise of always winning silverware in his second season by leading Tottenham Hostpur to Europa League glory in Bilbao.

The embattled former Celtic boss has faced questions over his future following the worst Premier League campaign in the club's history, but he has now delivered Spurs’ first trophy in 17 years after overseeing a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Wednesday's all-or-nothing final.

The victory has also secured much-needed Champions League qualification but whether Postecoglou remains in charge next season remains to be seen amid speculation that he was set to depart the club regardless of the Europa League final outcome.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates with the Europa League trophy after the 1-0 win over Manchester United in the final at Estadio de San Mames on May 21, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Spurs edged this tense all-English final, with Brennan Johnson’s goal, thanks in no small part to a touch from Luke Shaw, Micky van de Ven goal-line clearance and Guglielmo Vicario’s stoppage-time save seeing them win a first trophy since the Carling Cup in 2008.

Goal hero Johnson hailed the role played by Postecoglou. Speaking to TNT Sports on the pitch ahead of the trophy presentation, he said: "He's done his job. He said he wins in his second year and he has. If there's ever time for a mic drop then it's now, so I'll be looking forward to his interview.

"I can't thank the manager enough for how much trust he’s had in us because some of the performances this season haven't been good enough. Especially in the Europa League, he has a really good way of getting everyone up for it, and today it really showed."

Beaming boss Postecoglou silenced the critics – temporarily at least – as he stuck to his word by winning a trophy in his second season, while United will now spend a first campaign without European football since 2014-15.

Ruben Amorim’s already tough rebuild becomes that much harder without Champions League qualification after the Red Devils lost a first Europa League match of the campaign at the worst possible time.