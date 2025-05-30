Celtic bank significant fee after Liverpool confirm transfer to swell summer warchest
Celtic have banked in the region of £4million as a sell-on clause after Liverpool completed the signing of their former defender Jeremie Frimpong.
The English Premier League side confirmed on Friday evening that right-back Frimpong has been purchased from German Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen. The Dutch internationalist had a release clause of £29.5m at Leverkusen and Liverpool triggered it earlier this month. The 24-year-old has penned a long-term contract at Anfield.
The news is of great significance to Celtic, given that they are due 30 per cent of the profits from Leverkusen. Frimpong spent 18 months at Parkhead before moving on to Leverkusen for reported fee of £10m, where he has developed into one of the best full-backs in European football. He is viewed as the long-term Liverpool successor to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has moved to Real Madrid from the English champions.
“It went quite easy,” Frimpong said of his decision to join the Reds. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer. For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done’, [speaking to] my agents: ‘Just get this done.’
“Liverpool fans, I’m going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate and hopefully we can win together, we celebrate together, get everything together. I’m just excited to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won’t let you guys down and I’ll give you the energy that you guys want.”
The Celtic hierarchy will no doubt welcome the financial boost ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer in terms of recruitment.
Manager Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of his desire to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign after landing the Premiership, the Premier Sports Cup and progressing to the knock-out rounds of the Champions League last term.
