Premier Sports Cup fixtures announced as Derek McInnes lands heavyweight Hearts opener

New Tynecastle boss to kick off against Lennon’s Pars

Derek McInnes’ first competitive match as Hearts manager will be a showdown against Neil Lennon, with the Jambos to host Dunfermline Athletic at Tynecastle.

McInnes was appointed Hearts boss earlier this month and he will make his Gorgie bow when the Pars visit on Saturday, July 12, with the game kicking off at 5.15pm and being broadcast live on Premier Sports.

Dunfermline confirmed on Thursday that Lennon, who helped keep them in the Championship last term, has committed to the East End Park side for another two years and will pose a stern test to McInnes’ side.

Neil Lennon and Derek McInnes will do battle on the opening weekend of the Premier Sports Cup. | SNS Group

One of Hearts’ other Group E matches will be shown on TV as well when the Jambos head to Forthbank to take on Stirling Albion on Saturday, July 19, also a 5.15pm kick-off.

Three other group-stage matches have also been picked for coverage. In Group D, St Mirren v Ayr United will take place on Sunday, July 27 at 3pm, while in Group G, Motherwell v Morton on Tuesday, July 22 will be on the box with a 7.45pm kick-off. Kilmarnock’s match with Livingston on Wednesday, July 16 is also a selection.

As was the case last season, a number of other matches will be broadcast on the Premier Sports app, with the SPFL advising that fixtures not selected for TV remain subject to change at this stage.

A total of 80 games will be played over five matchdays across the group stage, involving 37 SPFL clubs plus Highland League winners Brora Rangers, Highland League runners-up Brechin City and Bonnyrigg Rose of the Lowland League.

How the competition will unfold

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European representatives Celtic (the current holders), Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs and Dundee United in the last 16 on the weekend of August 16/17.

The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of September 20/21 and the semi-finals are scheduled for the weekend of November 1/2. The 2025/26 Premier Sports Cup final will take place on Sunday, December 14.

SPFL Chief Operating Officer Calum Beattie: “We are delighted to be able to announce the fixtures and TV selections for the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup as we look forward to the start of the new season kicking off in July.

“In addition to the five matches selected for live coverage on Premier Sports, supporters will also have the opportunity to watch additional games via the Premier Sports app and we hope to be in a position to confirm those selections shortly.”

Premier Sports Cup group stage fixtures

Saturday, July 12 (3pm unless stated): Brechin v Falkirk, Spartans v Queen’s Park, Edinburgh City v Partick Thistle, Stranraer v Ross County, Bonnyrigg Rose v Alloa Athletic, Dundee v Airdrieonians, Annan Athletic v Forfar Athletic, Arbroath v St Mirren, Hearts v Dunfermline (5.15pm), Stirling v Hamilton, East Kilbride v St Johnstone, Elgin v Raith, Clyde v Motherwell, Peterhead v Morton, Brora Rangers v Kilmarnock, East Fife v Livingston.

Tuesday, July 15 (7.45pm unless stated): Cove v Spartans, Queen’s Park v Brechin, Partick v Stranraer, Queen of the South v Edinburgh City, Airdrieonians v Bonnyrigg Rose, Alloa v Montrose, Annan v Ayr, Forfar v St Mirren, Dumbarton v Stirling, Hamilton v Hearts, Inverness v Elgin, Raith v East Kilbride, Morton v Stenhousemuir, Motherwell v Peterhead, Brora Rangers v Kelty Hearts.

Wednesday, July 16 (7.45pm): Kilmarnock v Livingston.

Saturday, July 19 (3pm unless stated): Cove Rangers v Falkirk, Spartans v Brechin, Edinburgh City v Stranraer, Queen of the South v Ross County, Alloa v Dundee, Montrose v Bonnyrigg Rose, Ayr v Arbroath, St Mirren v Annan, Dumbarton v Dunfermline, Stirling v Hearts (5.15pm), Elgin v East Kilbride, Inverness v St Johnstone, Peterhead v Clyde, Stenhousemuir v Motherwell, Kelty Hearts v East Fife, Kelty Hearts v Kilmarnock.

Tuesday, July 22 (7.45pm unless stated): Brechin v Cove Rangers, Falkirk v Queen’s Park, Partick v Queen of the South, Ross County v Edinburgh City, Bonnyrigg Rose v Dundee, Montrose v Airdrieonians, Arbroath v Annan, Ayr v Forfar, Dunfermline v Hamilton, East Kilbrdie v Inverness, St Johnstone v Raith, Clyde v Stenhousemuir, Motherwell v Morton, East Fife v Brora, Kelty Hearts v Kilmarnock.

Wednesday, July 23 (7.45pm): Hearts v Dumbarton.

Saturday, July 26 (3pm): Falkirk v Spartans, Queen’s Park v Cove Rangers, Ross County v Partick, Stranraer v Queen of the South, Airdrieonians v Alloa, Dundee v Montrose, Forfar v Arbroath, Dunfermline v Stirling, Hamilton v Dumbarton, Raith v Inverness, St Johnstone v Elgin, Morton v Clyde, Stenhousemuir v Peterhead, Kilmarnock v East Fife, Livingston v Kelty Hearts.