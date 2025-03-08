In-demand Celtic man reveals his ambitions as one goal catches eye of major player

German call-up is ultimate ambition for Celtic’s flying wing king

Nicolas Kuhn and Celtic are relishing the business end of the season. They are hoping for 12 more matches across the Premiership and the Scottish Cup as they bid to seize a domestic treble.

The reality is that they only need to win half of those games, albeit in a particular order. Should the champions prevail in their next three league matches - against Rangers, Hearts and St Johnstone - then they will retain their crown. And starting on Sunday in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup at home to Hibs, a trio of consecutive victories in that competition will secure the trophy once more.

“Yes, it is a good number of games to get to an interesting outcome, but to reach that outcome we have first to get to the next round,” Kuhn said of the next few weeks. “That is what we focus on now and will focus on on Sunday.”

Nicolas Kuhn hopes to have caught the eye of the German national team with his goal against Bayern Munich. | SNS Group

Celtic have the added incentive of exacting revenge on Hibs after they lost 2-1 at Easter Road last month in the league. “After you lose it is always nice to get a game against the same opponent because it gives you the chance to do better than you did last time,” said Kuhn.

“It should be a very exciting game. We know they are strong. We were not at best that day, though. When we turned in good performances against them at the start of the season, we won both games. Hopefully we can deliver another good performance on Sunday.

“We have goals for the rest of the season and the Scottish Cup is very much a part of them. We want to win this tie, we want to get back to Hampden Park, to play there again, and, of course, ultimately we want to win the trophy.”

Kuhn also has personal ambitions of catching the eye of Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann. The 25-year-old is enjoying a stand-out season with Celtic, scoring 18 goals and providing 13 assists in 40 matches. Getting a call-up would be the icing on the cake.

“Germany is an ambition,” admitted Kuhn. “I always said for them to come for me I would have to get my assists and get my goals. I think the season has been pretty good for me and for the team so I will see what is coming.

“I have not had contact with the national team coach yet, but we will see. The more success Celtic can have the better, but I know too that Germany have a lot of players available to him so there is a lot of competition.”

Kuhn’s cause will have been helped by scoring at the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich on German soil in a Champions League thriller last month, as well as netting in a win over another German side in RB Leipzig.

Celtic suffered a rare defeat last time they played Hibs. | SNS Group

“We have had a lot of really, really good games, especially in the Champions League,” the former Rapid Vienna winger said. “The Leipzig game at home was great also the game away at Bayern, with the exception of the last minute.

“Those were really special for me. A lot of my family and friends were at the game and were really happy. I met them after the game, it was really nice. They were happy for me to score against Bayern but I think also everyone in Germany saw that Celtic did a really good job against them.”