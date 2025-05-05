PFA Scotland award winners revealed as man to play every minute of season among prize guys

McGlynn pips Rodgers and Gray to manager of year

Falkirk completed a double at the PFA Scotland awards, with boss John McGlynn and captain Brad Spencer landing their manager and player of the year gongs respectively.

The PFA Scotland awards ceremony took place in Glasgow on Sunday evening, with the winners voted for by managers and players across the Scottish game.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has won manager of the year. | SNS Group

McGlynn was crowned manager of the year after he guided Falkirk to to back-to-back league titles when his players secured the Championship crown on Friday night. He was put up against Hibs head coach David Gray, who has the Hibees on course for third place in the Premiership, and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, who is on the cusp of leading Celtic to a treble.

Spencer took the Championship player of the year award after he led his side to their second consecutive promotion. The Bairns clinched the title on Friday night with a 3-1 home victory over Hamilton Accies to pip Livingston to top spot by three points.

Falkirk’s Mr ever-present lands gong

Spencer has played every minute of Falkirk’s campaign - the only player to do so this season under McGlynn - and contributed in the league with eight goals and three assists. The 28-year-old, who is contracted to Falkirk for another year, has yet to play in the top flight of Scottish football and will make his Premiership debut next season.

“It’s been a long season, played every minute so I need a rest now,” said Spencer after picking up his award.

Celtic did get their name on the list after Daizen Maeda won the Premiership player of the year award. The 27-year-old has been the stand-out forward this season in the Premiership, scoring 16 goals and laying on ten assists in 32 top-flight matches. The Japanese stepped up prolifically to fill the void left by fellow Japanese attacker Kyogo Furuhashi when he was sold to Rennes in January and has emerged as the champions’ key man in attack.

Maeda saw off the challenge of teammates Callum McGregor and Nicolas Kuhn, as well as Dundee hitman Simon Murray.

Miller’s excellent season

Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller was named the young player of the year after an impressive season as captain of the Steelmen. The 18-year-old broke into the Scotland squad back in March and has been linked with a big-money move in the summer. “I try to do everything on the football pitch to make [my family] as proud as I can,” said Miller.

In League One, Arbroath attacking midfielder Fraser Taylor landed the player of the year award for that division after posting excellent numbers in the Red Lichties’ title campaign. The 22-year-old St Mirren loanee scored seven goals and provided 14 assists in 28 games as Arbroath ensured their return to the second tier of Scottish football.

Trouten picks up award

Veteran East Fife forward Alan Trouten was voted the League 2 player of the year after netting 22 goals in 33 appearances for the Bayview side. He will hope to maintain that form when Dick Campbell’s side attempt to navigate their way through the play-offs after missing out on the title to Peterhead.

Hibs defender Jack Iredale was awarded the goal of the season prize for his long-range winner for Hibs’ 2-1 derby victory over Hearts back in March. “I’ve been trying to replicate it in training and not one of them has come off yet,” the Australian said in an interview with Sky Sports on Sunday night.