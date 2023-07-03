6 Premiership stars to watch in the transfer window - Celtic, Hearts and Rangers trio attracting interest

So far, more than 40 transfer deals have been completed by Scottish Premiership clubs as they prepare for the start of the new campaign, whether it be the Viaplay Cup group stages, the league season and Europe. Yet, what is perhaps more intriguing, are the stars who have been linked with a move away or face an uncertain future at their clubs. The Scotsman takes a look at six such individuals ...

Vicente Besuijen – Aberdeen

Around this time last year the Dutchman was in great form as the Dons got their pre-season under way and it carried into the Viaplay Cup group stages. After a six-month bedding-in period, the attacker looked sharp, exciting and a real threat playing from wide or behind the striker. But as the first half of the season progressed his impact waned and he soon found himself a bit-part player under former boss Jim Goodwin before a January loan switch. His time at Excelsior Rotterdam was then disrupted by injury. It now appears he has lost his No 10 jersey to Leighton Clarkson at Pittodrie but Barry Robson has said there is an opportunity for him to impress and he has returned in good shape.

The club invested in Besuijen and there is clear talent there. A player who is quick and dynamic, plus versatile in the different attacking roles he can play, and he is still only 22. Allowing him to leave would be a big call to make and with a hectic schedule with the club in Europe it is easy to imagine there is space for him to make his mark and prove his worth.

Kyogo Furuhashi – Celtic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubs around Europe would be incredibly naive not to be looking at the Japanese, last season’s Premiership top scorer. A highly intelligent striker who possesses great awareness and even better improvisation. Understandably, Celtic will be doing everything they can to ensure he remains at the club having already lost Aaron Mooy, the Australian midfielder opting to retire at 32, and are also set to lose Jota, with the Portuguese winger on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia. Kyogo may view the Champions League as a key challenge after failing to score in the competition last season. It will be interesting to see Celtic’s stance if a significant offer is submitted. Due to their impressive financial situation, money coming in from Jota and the Champions League there is no need to sell but at the same time the Japanese star is 28 and arguably at his prime.

Toby Sibbick – Hearts

The Englishman underwent one of the most impressive transformations in the Premiership last season. After returning to the club midway through the 2021/22 season he seemed unsure of himself in certain defensive situations and faced some criticism from Hearts fans. Then the turning point arrived in the Conference League against RFS in October with Tynecastle Park signing a song about him. From that moment his confidence grew and grew. The 24-year-old has an impressive armoury of attributes. He is strong and quick, comfortable on the ball and getting more aggressive in and out of possession. He was the subject of bids in January from England and there is an expectation that more could arrive this summer.

Kyogo Furuhashi finished top scorer in the Premiership last season. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Joel Nouble – Livingston

Livi boss David Martindale has been open about the future of his forward, revealing he expects the player to depart before the start of the season, while suggesting he could land the West Lothian side a seven-figure fee. As of yet, no move has materialised. The price tag may be up for debate with Nouble’s number in terms of goals and assists respectable rather than ridiculous. But one thing is for sure, the 27-year-old, who can play through the middle or out wide, is a handful. It is understood one Scotland international instructed his club to sign him after going up against him. He has great balance, pace, strength and super technique and skill. His next destination is fascinating.

Ianis Hagi – Rangers

It is hard to contemplate a more surprising transfer rumour occurring this summer than the Romanian moving to Aberdeen. A report from Italy suggested the Dons were looking to sign Hagi. They are not. Yet, what is not surprising is the fact he has been linked with a move away. It has been a common occurrence since moving to Ibrox, especially speculation linking him with a move to Galatasaray where his father Gheroghe was a hero. It has been a difficult last 18 months for the player who only returned from a long-term injury in January. Michael Beale has been rebuilding his squad, especially in attack and midfield with a sixth summer signing on the horizon. At the moment it is difficult to see where he fits in Beale’s strongest XI. While he will want regular first-team football, his versatility means he would be a huge asset in terms of the squad and competing on four fronts in the coming season.

Toby Sibbick has reportedly attracted interest after a good season for Hearts. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Trevor Carson – St Mirren

The Northern Irish goalkeeper is wanted by clubs in Scotland and England. When the reports of interest emerged it was difficult to imagine St Mirren giving much attention to any offers after a fantastic debut season in Paisley. He was a key part of the Buddies' top six finish and easily one of the best performing and most consistent goalkeepers in the Premiership. Yet, the arrival of former Kilmarnock goalkeeper Zach Hemming on loan suggests it is far from certain he remains at St Mirren come the end of the transfer window. It has been reported by the Daily Record that the club have a valuation for the 35-year-old. Any club would be getting an experienced and reliable goalkeeper who can easily step into the No 1 spot.