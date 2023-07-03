Scottish transfers: Rangers near €5m target, second could follow, Celtic to lose star man, Hearts winger blow

There is just over a month until the start of the new Scottish Premiership and less than two weeks until the Viaplay Cup group stages get under way. Clubs have been working on the field and also building a squad for the upcoming campaign. Both continue apace...

Parkhead departure

Adam Montgomery has left Celtic, signing a season-long loan deal with Fleetwood Town. He will link up with the Scottish champions’ former captain Scott Brown who is in charge at the English League One side. The left-sided player impressed on loan at St Johnstone last season. The 20-year-old still has two years left remaining on his deal at Celtic.

Jota latest

Another player set to leave Celtic is Jota. The Portuguese winger appeared to be spotted in Dubai ahead of a move to Saudi Arabia giants Al-Ittihad. It has been reported that he has passed his medical ahead of the big money transfer. Celtic could land upwards of £20million, some of which will go to Jota’s former club Benfica, while the player will pen a huge contract which will likely net the player six figures a week. It had been claimed Al-Ittihad’s rivals Al-Ahli were keen on the player but it looks like he will be set to team up with French pair N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema. Jota will come up against Steven Gerrard, the former Rangers manager has been announced as Al-Ettifaq’s new boss.

Rangers near signing... and could land second target

Michael Beale will land a key transfer target with the signing of Cyriel Dessers. It has been widely reported the Nigerian international striker is heading to Ibrox and he will sign a four-year deal. Rangers will pay his Italian side Cremonese €5million with medicals reportedly taking place today and on Tuesday ahead of an announcement. He could be one of two attacking additions with Feyenoord star Danilo still a target and the Brazilian, according to the Daily Record, has told the Dutch champions he wants to move to Govan.

Tynecastle blow

Hearts look set to miss out on Australian winger Sammy Silvera. STV’s Jamie Borthwick has reported that Central Coast Mariners have accepted rival bids, understood to be from English Championship sides. The Gorgie side have yet to make a summer signing as they look to replace Josh Ginnelly in attack and right-back Michael Smith.

Ginnelly deal

The aforementioned Ginnelly has been confirmed as a Swansea City player. The forward has joined the Welsh side, who finished tenth in the English Championship last season, on a three-year deal. He said: “Just looking around here today at all the facilities and equipment, I feel like I have an opportunity to get the most out of being here and I hope I can bring that onto the pitch. To be at this club you have to be a very good player, and I want to come here and try and make my mark.”

Rangers to miss out on windfall

Former Rangers defender Calvin Bassey is set to make a big-money move to Brighton & Hove Albion but the Ibrox side will miss out on a sell-on fee. The centre-back joined Ajax in a deal which could have been worth €27million but guaranteed Rangers €22million. Brighton are set to pay €20million for the 23-year-old. The clause in the deal which took him to Amsterdam would see Rangers earn a sell-on windfall if he was sold by the Dutch giants for more than €22million, according to the Rangers Review.

Goalkeeper heads to Dens Park

Dundee have confirmed the loan signing of goalkeeper Jon McCracken. A former academy player for Hamilton Academical, he arrives from Norwich City. This will be the 23-year-old’s third loan spell. Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: “He’s a big character, a great personality and from what we’ve heard and seen of him we are very impressed.”

Buddies forward wait