Jota latest
Celtic could watch a transfer battle unfold for Portuguese winger Jota. The 24-year-old has been on the verge of signing a mega-money deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, the 2023 Pro League winners. The transfer fee could be as much as £20million, with former club Benfica entitled to a cut, and the player is said to stand to make around £190,000-a-week. However, as reported by the Scottish Sun, Al-Ittihad’s city rivals Al-Ahli could make a late move to tempt Jota to the Pro League new boys. Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli are two of four clubs under the stable of the country's Public Investment Fund, which is one the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world. Al-Ittihad have already signed French duo Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.
McGrath’s Tynecastle Park link
Hearts are lining up a move for Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath, according to the Sunday Mail. The Tynecastle Park side, who are in Spain for a warm-weather training camp, are yet to make a signing this summer. McGrath spent last season on loan at United from Wigan Athletic. The Irish international has a year remaining on his deal at the Latics and will likely command a six-figure fee.
Next Ibrox recruit?
Rangers boss Michael Beale has revealed he is looking to make three further signings to add to the five already added to his squad. One of those could be Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes. The player has been strongly linked with a switch to Ibrox but no deal has yet been forthcoming. However, the 24-year-old, whose deal with MLS side LAFC expires at the end of the season, was absent from the club's latest match, a 2-0 loss to Dallas. Manager Steve Cherundolo said: "I believe we covered that in our injury status report. It was just loading purposes." As per the Daily Record, Cifuentes wasn’t listed as out or a doubt for the match.
Doig battle
Hibs are in line for a sizeable windfall this summer if Josh Doig is sold by Hellas Verona. The left-back is a target for Serie A side Bologna and has been linked with Torino. Now, the Sunday Mail has revealed, Fiorentina and Monza are interested. Doig played 22 games in his first season in Italy, scoring twice and providing four assists. Hibs are understood to have a 27.5 per cent sell-on clause of any profit Hellas Verona make on the player.
Hagi to Pittodrie?
Rangers star Ianis Hagi has been linked with a shock move to Aberdeen. A report in Italy suggests the Dons are one of four clubs interested in the Romanian midfielder, along with Lecce, Espanyol and Turkish giants Galatasaray. Hagi returned to action at the end of the season for Michael Beale after an injury lay-off of more than a year.
Swiss starlet on Rodgers’ radar
Celtic are interested in highly-rated Swiss star Fabian Rieder. The 21-year-old has been playing in the Under-21 European Championships and started the quarter-final defeat to Spain. A versatile midfielder with more than 100 games under his belt for Young Boys, the club expect him to move on, as per the Scottish Sun. Sports director Christoph Spycher said: "I know Fabian will make the right decision for himself when it comes to it. Sometimes patience is required in such cases. But I am convinced that his future will be abroad in the short or medium term. He has the quality to play in a top league.”