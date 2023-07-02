A number of Premiership clubs were back in pre-season action this weekend ahead of the new campaign starting this month, whether it be in Europe or the Viaplay Cup group stages. And clubs are still working on deals to put their squad together before competitive action begins.

Jota latest

Celtic could watch a transfer battle unfold for Portuguese winger Jota. The 24-year-old has been on the verge of signing a mega-money deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, the 2023 Pro League winners. The transfer fee could be as much as £20million, with former club Benfica entitled to a cut, and the player is said to stand to make around £190,000-a-week. However, as reported by the Scottish Sun, Al-Ittihad’s city rivals Al-Ahli could make a late move to tempt Jota to the Pro League new boys. Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli are two of four clubs under the stable of the country's Public Investment Fund, which is one the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world. Al-Ittihad have already signed French duo Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.

McGrath’s Tynecastle Park link

Hearts are lining up a move for Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath, according to the Sunday Mail. The Tynecastle Park side, who are in Spain for a warm-weather training camp, are yet to make a signing this summer. McGrath spent last season on loan at United from Wigan Athletic. The Irish international has a year remaining on his deal at the Latics and will likely command a six-figure fee.

Next Ibrox recruit?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers boss Michael Beale has revealed he is looking to make three further signings to add to the five already added to his squad. One of those could be Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes. The player has been strongly linked with a switch to Ibrox but no deal has yet been forthcoming. However, the 24-year-old, whose deal with MLS side LAFC expires at the end of the season, was absent from the club's latest match, a 2-0 loss to Dallas. Manager Steve Cherundolo said: "I believe we covered that in our injury status report. It was just loading purposes." As per the Daily Record, Cifuentes wasn’t listed as out or a doubt for the match.

Doig battle

Jota could be in the middle of a transfer battle. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Hibs are in line for a sizeable windfall this summer if Josh Doig is sold by Hellas Verona. The left-back is a target for Serie A side Bologna and has been linked with Torino. Now, the Sunday Mail has revealed, Fiorentina and Monza are interested. Doig played 22 games in his first season in Italy, scoring twice and providing four assists. Hibs are understood to have a 27.5 per cent sell-on clause of any profit Hellas Verona make on the player.

Hagi to Pittodrie?

Rangers star Ianis Hagi has been linked with a shock move to Aberdeen. A report in Italy suggests the Dons are one of four clubs interested in the Romanian midfielder, along with Lecce, Espanyol and Turkish giants Galatasaray. Hagi returned to action at the end of the season for Michael Beale after an injury lay-off of more than a year.

Swiss starlet on Rodgers’ radar