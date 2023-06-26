Livingston boss reveals when Joel Nouble could be sold, £1m valuation and why he could play Premier League

The West Lothian club took up an option on the forward's deal to extend his contract to 2024. In doing so they ensured they would get a transfer fee should he be sold this summer. Martindale has previously stated he values the 27-year-old at £1million. There has been interest in the player but as of yet nothing concrete.

“I have had a lot of third party interest, agents and representatives of other clubs phoning me," Martindale said, via the Scottish Sun. “Joel was always one I felt would be a late July, early August deal. I still expect him to go, there is just nothing concrete or nothing I have accepted that suits the club at this point in time. We’ve had informal talks but nobody is getting to where I would like them to be.

“I’m not in any great rush to sell Joel, he has got a lot of value to me being at the club. He could potentially help me get top six and European football next season, so there has to be a benefit to Livingston to allow Nouble to leave this summer. I don’t want to stand in the lad’s way either, but it has to work for both parties.

“I don’t expect Joel to start the season with me. He could be here in August, but I don’t expect him to be here when the window shuts.”

The fee for Nouble, who scored seven goals last season, may be out or reach for some clubs in Scotland but Martindale is of the belief the forward, who he has tipped for Celtic and Rangers, can make the step up to the Prmeier League in time.

“With a good wind behind him, he could play top level in England," he said previously. “I also feel he suits other markets and environments in terms of Dutch football, Belgium and potentially French.

“I'm a good judge on Scottish football, and I believe he can play at a big club here or in the Championship down south. If he picks the right club he could be playing in the Premier League in two years.”