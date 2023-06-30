Aaron Mooy has confirmed his decision to retire from professional football at the age of 32 with the Celtic star revealing he felt it was the “right time”.

It had been speculated earlier in the month that the Australian was deliberating over his future as a professional footballer. He had played a key role in Celtic’s treble winning campaign but missed the end of the season, including the Scottish Cup final win over Inverness CT due to injury. He also sat out of his country’s friendly with Argentina.

Mooy emerged as a fan favourite at Celtic last season having been signed by Ange Postecoglou last summer. He explained the decision, while expressing his delight at being able to finish his career on such a high.

“While it feels really sad to be leaving the game, I just feel the time is right for me," he said. “I have been so fortunate to enjoy such a great career across the last 15 years, creating some fantastic memories.

"I am delighted to finish my career on such a high with Celtic and I would like to thank all the fans for the great support they gave me during the past year - I was delighted to be part of such a memorable season. I hope Celtic continue to dominate the game and I wish Brendan [Rodgers], the new manager great success with the great group of lads at the club.”

Mooy’s career and Rodgers reaction

Mooy enjoyed a loan spell at St MIrren early in his career before success in his homeland. It was his form for Melbourne City which saw him picked up by Manchester City before being loaned to Huddersfield Town who he helped into the Premier League. He moved to Brighton & Hove Albion before a spell in China prior to joining Celtic. He amassed 57 Australia caps including playing in all four matches at the recent World Cup.

“Playing for my country is something I have loved too and of course I will miss the international set up and so many great people who are involved there," he said. “I have been fortunate to win a number of caps for my country and this has been really important to me - of course I wish Australia nothing but success for the future and I am sure they can get better and better.”

Aaron Mooy has confirmed his retirement from football. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

New boss Rodgers has now lost a key player from last season and could be about to lose another with Jota on the verge of a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

“Clearly we are disappointed that Aaron will be retiring, however, it is something we absolutely respect,” Rodgers said. “He has done so much in the game for a number of clubs and for his country and he deserves to make this decision on his own terms. I am delighted for Aaron that he has gone out on a real high after making such a telling contribution to Celtic last season and that, together with all his other achievements, should be a real source of pride to him.