Rangers transfers: Midfielder could be next arrival, two forward targets, Ianis Hagi Aberdeen link addressed

Rangers boss Michael Beale has targeted a further three further signings with Ecuadorian Jose Cifuentes poised to be the next arrival.

The LAFC midfielder’s contract with the MLS outfit expires at the end of the month and the Ibrox club have held talks over a summer move. Capped 16 times by Ecuador, the 24-year-old would be expected to bring dynamism, a goal threat from midfield and box-to-box qualities to the Rangers midfield. Although there has been interest from other European clubs.

A resolution to Cifuentes’ future appears to be imminent. He was absent in his side's defeat to Dallas in MLS on Sunday, while he shared a goodbye message from one of the club's fans on social media over the weekend. Speaking after the loss, LAFC boss Steve Cherundolo was coy when asked about the player's absence, noting “loading purposes”.

Rangers have been one of the most active top-flight sides in the transfer market with Ross County the only side to have signed more. The arrival of Abdallah Sima on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion took the number of additions to five, following Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell and Sam Lammers. Beale revealed he is hoping to add further.

“Everyone felt we wanted new faces and freshness and we’ve got that,” he told Rangers TV. “I’m pleased to say it won’t stop there – there's maybe two or three more that we’re also looking to recruit over the summer.

"It has been a busy summer. The recruitment team and the football board have been working really hard on bringing some new players in and finalising things. They will bring energy, quality and motivation."

Beale remains keen on adding to his attacking arsenal with Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers and Danilo of Feyenoord both key targets

Meanwhile, Rangers’ Premiership rivals Aberdeen are not attempting to sign Ianis Hagi. A report in Italy suggested the Dons were one of a number of clubs tracking the Romanian. The 24-year-old, who has three more years on his deal at Ibrox, returned to action at the end of January after more than a year out with injury. It is understood the link with Hagi surprised the Aberdeen hierarchy.