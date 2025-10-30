Haim Glasgow: Setlist, stage times, support and what to know ahead of OVO Hydro gig

Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim will play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Halloween. | Getty Images for ABA

Having previously claimed that some of the best shows they’ve ever played were in Scotland, Haim will finish the UK leg of their I Quit tour at the Hydro on Halloween.

Following shows in cities including Nottingham, Cardiff, Brighton, London and Manchester, the American rock band will finish up the UK leg of their I Quit tour at the OVO Hydro on Friday, October 31.

Formed of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, the group are best known for songs including The Wire, If I Could Change Your Mind, Relationships, and Gasoline (featuring Taylor Swift), with their fourth album released earlier this year.

In an interview with The Scotsman in 2020, Haim shared that they were “dying to get back” to Scotland.

Danielle said: “Some of the best shows we’ve ever played were like at the Barrowland. Those shows we still talk about to this day... people were bouncing off the floor and the energy in that room was so incredible.”

If you’re heading to see their first gig in Scotland since 2022, here’s everything you need to know about Haim’s Hydro show - including setlist, support, stage times and more.

Haim Glasgow support act

For their show in Glasgow, Haim will be joined by Nell Mescal.

Having supported the band across all of their UK arena shows so far, the Irish singer-songwriter played Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival earlier this year as well headlined a gig at Cabaret Voltaire in Edinburgh in July.

The sister of actor Paul Mescal, she released her most recent EP The Closest We'll Get on Friday, October 24.

If you see Haim and enjoy Nell Mescal’s performance, you will have another chance to see her in Scotland as she will kick off her own headline tour at Oran Mor in Glasgow on Sunday, November 9.

Haim Glasgow stage times

For Haim’s OVO Hydro gig, doors will open at 6.30pm on Friday, with their support set to arrive on stage from around 7.30pm.

While no official event timings have been shared by the venue so far, looking at their past shows it appears as though the stage times for Haim in Glasgow will be as follows:

Doors open : 6.30pm

: 6.30pm Nell Mescal : 7.30pm

: 7.30pm Haim : 8.45pm

: 8.45pm Curfew: 11pm

That being said, all event timings are issued as a guideline and are subject to change.

Haim setlist

Wondering what songs Haim will play while in Glasgow? For the most part the sisters have been sticking to a broadly similar setlist with some minor variations.

You can expect to hear these songs on the setlist for Haim’s Hydro show:

Gone

All over me

Take me back

My Song 5

Cry

Spinning

Don't Wanna

Million years

The Steps

Gasoline

Blood on the street

The farm

Summer Girl

Want You Back

Relationships

Now I'm in It

Encore:

The Wire

Down to be wrong

Can I still get Haim tickets for Glasgow?

Yes, there are still tickets available for Haim’s Glasgow show.

If you want to avoid missing out on seeing the band - whose last show at the Hydro was given 4-stars by The Scotsman - you can purchase tickets online via Ticketmaster or at the venue box office.

For those hoping to chance their luck at the venue, the OVO Hydro Box Office - located inside the SEC Centre - will be open from 3pm on the day of the show, closing 15 minutes after the main act takes to the stage.

Prices will range from about £35 to £150 , though there do appear to be a good number of cheaper tickets left. If you’re hoping for a standing ticket, these will start at around £65.

Are there any age restrictions?

Yes, only those 14 and older may stand for Haim in Glasgow. Anyone under-16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18, and no under 8s are allowed.