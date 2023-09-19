Lengendary Hydro Gigs: 13 of the biggest names to have played the Glasgow venue - from Prince to Taylor Swift
The Glasgow venue that looks like a flying saucer that has crashed next to the Clyde is marking its 10 birthday.
The OVO Hydro hosted its first concert on September 30, 2103, and in the decade since has hosted a string of the world's top musical stars - from Kylie to Slipknot.
There's also been landmark events like the MTV Music Video Awards and the Commonwealth Games, along with history-making comedy residences from the likes of Still Game and Kevin Bridges.
Such is the popularity of the venue that, in 2019, it was named the the second busiest venue in the world, behind Madison Square Garden in New York.
Over one million people buy a ticket for a show at the Hydro each year, bringing huge amounts of money into Glasgow and the hospitality businesses in the nearby Finnieston area of the city.