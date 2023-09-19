All Sections
Some of the huge musical stars to have graced the stage of Glasgow's OVO Hydro over the last decade.

Lengendary Hydro Gigs: 13 of the biggest names to have played the Glasgow venue - from Prince to Taylor Swift

The Glasgow venue that looks like a flying saucer that has crashed next to the Clyde is marking its 10 birthday.

By David Hepburn
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:13 BST

The OVO Hydro hosted its first concert on September 30, 2103, and in the decade since has hosted a string of the world's top musical stars - from Kylie to Slipknot.

There's also been landmark events like the MTV Music Video Awards and the Commonwealth Games, along with history-making comedy residences from the likes of Still Game and Kevin Bridges.

Such is the popularity of the venue that, in 2019, it was named the the second busiest venue in the world, behind Madison Square Garden in New York.

Over one million people buy a ticket for a show at the Hydro each year, bringing huge amounts of money into Glasgow and the hospitality businesses in the nearby Finnieston area of the city.

Here are 13 of the biggest names to have played there over the last 10 years.

September 30, 2013, was the night that the Hydro opened to crowds for the first time - with honorary Scotsman Rod Stewart bringing his 'Live the Life' to Glasgow. Not content to play the first gig at the venue, he then played the second, third and fourth. The legend returned for two gigs in December 2016 and again for three nights in 2019.

1. Rod Stewart

Thsi year saw Arctic Monkeys sell out Bellahouston Park, meaning their 2013 gig at the Hydro was intimate in comparison. The fact they were touring arguably their most popular and influential album, 'AM', meant it was a particularly memorable night.

2. Arctic Monkeys

True music royalty, Prince played his last Scottish gig at the Hydro in May 2014. The hit-packed setlist was a dream, while a full mobile phone ban in the days when such a thing felt a novelty meant the evening was free of distraction. Two years later he tragically died.

3. Prince

It seems like Beyonce has always been a stadium-filling star, but if you were lucky enough to have got a ticket you could have seen Queen Bey play one of two nights at the Hydro in 2014. She was stopping in Scotland as part of her 'Mrs. Carter' world tour.

4. Beyonce

