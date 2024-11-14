Here are all of Paul Mescal's best performances ranked - including Gladiator II

3 . All of Us Strangers

Released in 2023, All of Us Strangers is a haunting and emotionally devastating film about grief and love. Starring Andrew Scott as a lonely screenwriter in his 40s, part of the reason the queer drama works as well as it does is due to the central pairing between his character Adam and Mescal’s Harry, his younger neighbour. Mescal’s performance is riveting and even earned him a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2024 BAFTAs, but is it his best? It’s very, very close. | Searchlight Pictures