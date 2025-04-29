Alana Haim, Este Haim and Danielle Haim. | Getty Images

As part of their “I quit” tour, the three sisters will perform in Glasgow this October.

Haim have announced a show in Glasgow as part of their “I Quit” tour later this year.

The sisters - Este, Danielle and Alana - are set to play arenas around the UK in October, to celebrate the release of their upcoming album which is due out on June 20.

Best known for songs including The Wire, Now I’m In It and recent singles such as Relationships, the American trio have six shows lined up around the country.

Here’s how to get tickets for Haim’s Glasgow show, with everything you need to know about presale, prices and more.

Haim UK tour dates: When are Haim playing Glasgow?

After dates in England and Wales, Haim will end the UK leg of their 2025 tour in Glasgow on Halloween, Friday, October 31.

Here is a full list of Haim’s UK tour dates:

Friday, October 24 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday, October 25 - Cardiff Utilita Arena

Sunday, October 26 - Brighton Centre

Tuesday, October 28 - London O2

Thursday, October 30 - Manchester Co Op Live

Friday, October 31 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

When do tickets go on sale?

Haim tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 2 from sites including Ticketmaster.

A limit of 6 tickets per person will apply, with fans advised to login at least 15 minutes before the sale begins to join the waiting room.

Is there presale for Haim’s UK tour?

There are several presales taking place for Haim’s UK tour, with some specifically available to those looking to attend their Glasgow gig.

The first way to access presale is by pre-ordering their upcoming album I quit, or by signing up via their website before 12pm on April 29 to receive an email with a presale code. Artist presale for Haim will begin at 10am on Wednesday, April 30.

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow. | Rob - stock.adobe.com

If you don’t mind signing up ahead of time, there’s also Live Nation’s presale which will begin at 10am on Thursday, May 1 for those who have registered for the promoter’s newsletter

If you are an O2 or Virgin Media customer you can also access tickets early through O2 Priority presale, which will begin at 10am on Wednesday, April 30.

And if you’re a Spotify user who listens to Haim on the streaming service, keep an eye out for an exclusive presale code arriving in your inbox. Spotify presale will begin at 12pm on Thursday, May 1.

If you are specifically looking to see Haim at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, then you have two additional presale options available to you.

The first is for OVO customers who are registered for the company’s OVO Live rewards scheme. This venue-specific presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, April 30.

Meanwhile, there is also the venue presale through the Scottish Events Campus (SEC). Beginning at 10am on Thursday, May 1 fans can sign up for the SEC newsletter to access the Haim Glasgow presale.

All Haim presale options

OVO presale: 10am on Wednesday, April 30

O2 Priority: 10am on Wednesday, April 30

Album presale: 10am on Wednesday, April 30

Live Nation presale: 10am on Thursday, May 1

Venue presale: 10am on Thursday, May 1

Spotify presale: 12pm on Thursday, May 1

General onsale: 10am on Friday, May 2

Ticket prices for Haim’s Glasgow show will range between £42.25 and £87.65.