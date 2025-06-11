Film crews take over Findlater Castle in Moray for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Comment
Published 11th Jun 2025, 12:37 BST
Findlater Castle ruins near the village of Cullen.Findlater Castle ruins near the village of Cullen.
Findlater Castle ruins near the village of Cullen. | Rphfoto / Adobe Stock
With crews setting up and an all-star cast still to arrive, Findlater Castle in Moray will be closed to the public until July 25 to film The Odyssey.

Film crews for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming blockbuster have been spotted filming in the north-east of Scotland.

The Odyssey, which stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and more, appears to be filming at Findlater Castle in Moray.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Located along the Banffshire coastline, the area has been closed off to the public with crews spotted constructing fake buildings in recent days.

According to VisitAberdeenshire, Findlater Castle will be inaccessible from May 27 until July 25, due to “a private commercial activity”. The closure also includes the Barnyards of Findlater car park, with alternative coastal routes provided by Aberdeenshire Council.

Path diversions have been put in place along the Findlater Castle and Cullen to Sandend coastal paths, with the route from Logie Head to Sandend to be closed on Friday, June 27 for 24 hours.

Filming in Moray for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey expected to begin later this month

Set for release next year, Nolan’s epic film will follow the journey of the ancient Greek king of Ithaca as he returns home following the Trojan War. It is the acclaimed director’s first film since the release of Oppenheimer in 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The shoot is expected to involve a number of cast and crew, with some filming to take place at sea with rumours suggesting replicas of ancient Greek vessels will be involved.

As well as Findlater Castle, locations used by production include Buckie, Cullen and Portsoy which could also appear in the film which is thought to be the most expensive of Nolan’s career.

Sitting on a cliff with a 50-foot drop, Findlater Castle overlooks the Moray Firth making it a picturesque location to shoot a film. Sitting on a cliff with a 50-foot drop, Findlater Castle overlooks the Moray Firth making it a picturesque location to shoot a film.
Sitting on a cliff with a 50-foot drop, Findlater Castle overlooks the Moray Firth making it a picturesque location to shoot a film. | Adobe Stock

No cast or crew have been seen in Scotland so far, though crews appear to be preparing for filming to begin later in the month.

Confirmed cast members for The Odyssey also include Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal, as well as Robert Pattinson who spent time in Glasgow while filming The Batman (2022). Other actors also involved in the project include Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Samantha Morton and Mia Goth, who recently spent time shooting Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein in Edinburgh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Filming for the movie – which is currently slated for release on July 17, 2026 in the US – began in Morocco back in February. Other locations include Greece and Italy, as well as Los Angeles, with further filming expected across the UK and Ireland, in addition to Scotland.

Meanwhile, an untitled J.J. Abrams film starring Glen Powell and Samuel L Jackson is currently filming in the Central Belt, with crews expected to arrive in Glasgow to film Tom Holland’s upcoming Spider-Man movie in the next few months.

Related topics:ScotlandFilmZendayaMorayOppenheimer
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice