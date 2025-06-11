Film crews take over Findlater Castle in Moray for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey
Film crews for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming blockbuster have been spotted filming in the north-east of Scotland.
The Odyssey, which stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and more, appears to be filming at Findlater Castle in Moray.
Located along the Banffshire coastline, the area has been closed off to the public with crews spotted constructing fake buildings in recent days.
According to VisitAberdeenshire, Findlater Castle will be inaccessible from May 27 until July 25, due to “a private commercial activity”. The closure also includes the Barnyards of Findlater car park, with alternative coastal routes provided by Aberdeenshire Council.
Path diversions have been put in place along the Findlater Castle and Cullen to Sandend coastal paths, with the route from Logie Head to Sandend to be closed on Friday, June 27 for 24 hours.
Filming in Moray for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey expected to begin later this month
Set for release next year, Nolan’s epic film will follow the journey of the ancient Greek king of Ithaca as he returns home following the Trojan War. It is the acclaimed director’s first film since the release of Oppenheimer in 2023.
The shoot is expected to involve a number of cast and crew, with some filming to take place at sea with rumours suggesting replicas of ancient Greek vessels will be involved.
As well as Findlater Castle, locations used by production include Buckie, Cullen and Portsoy which could also appear in the film which is thought to be the most expensive of Nolan’s career.
No cast or crew have been seen in Scotland so far, though crews appear to be preparing for filming to begin later in the month.
Confirmed cast members for The Odyssey also include Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal, as well as Robert Pattinson who spent time in Glasgow while filming The Batman (2022). Other actors also involved in the project include Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Samantha Morton and Mia Goth, who recently spent time shooting Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein in Edinburgh.
Filming for the movie – which is currently slated for release on July 17, 2026 in the US – began in Morocco back in February. Other locations include Greece and Italy, as well as Los Angeles, with further filming expected across the UK and Ireland, in addition to Scotland.
Meanwhile, an untitled J.J. Abrams film starring Glen Powell and Samuel L Jackson is currently filming in the Central Belt, with crews expected to arrive in Glasgow to film Tom Holland’s upcoming Spider-Man movie in the next few months.
