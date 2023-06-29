2 . Memento - 93%

One of Nolan’s first films and certainly one of his best almost 25 years later. Starring Guy Pierce, this mystery thriller plays backwards as we are introduced to a man named Leonard Shelby who has amnesia, resulting in short-term memory loss and the inability to form new memories following the murder of his wife. In order to capture the man who took his wife – and life – from him, he uses Polaroid photographs, handwritten notes, and tattoos to track information he won't remember as he goes in search of the killer.