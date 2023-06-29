The British director has carved out a reputation as one of the world's best at what he does and has climbed the ladder of Hollywood stardom thanks to the release of some of the world's most critically acclaimed films, such as Dunkirk, The Dark Knight and Memento.
But what are the best films he has ever made? With the help of highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes, we looked at Nolan's top 10 highest rated movies ever ahead of the release of Oppenheimer.
1. The Dark Knight - 94%
One of the British directors most loved films is also arguably his best. The second film in his Dark Knight trilogy introduced us to the late Heath Ledger’s legendary role as Batman villain the Joker. A masterpiece that really put Nolan into the higher echelons of the cinema world.
2. Memento - 93%
One of Nolan’s first films and certainly one of his best almost 25 years later. Starring Guy Pierce, this mystery thriller plays backwards as we are introduced to a man named Leonard Shelby who has amnesia, resulting in short-term memory loss and the inability to form new memories following the murder of his wife. In order to capture the man who took his wife – and life – from him, he uses Polaroid photographs, handwritten notes, and tattoos to track information he won't remember as he goes in search of the killer.
3. Dunkirk - 92%
Nominated for eight Academy Awards and winner of three, Dunkirk was a massive success for Nolan and catapulted the likes of Barry Keoghan into superstardom.
4. Insomnia - 92%
Starring the late great Robin Williams, another of Nolan's early works that ranks highly sees a police detective goes to an Alaskan town to investigate the killing of a teenage girl.