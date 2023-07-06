All Sections
(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic: Best Christopher Nolan films and reviews of Indiana Jones and La Syndicaliste

The Scotman's film podcasters dive into the filmography of one of Britain's most highly-lauded directors, and look at the latest releases.

By David Hepburn
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 13:06 BST
 Comment

With the release of Christopher Nolan'sOppenheimer imminent, we're looking at his career to date - trying to remember the medical condition Guy Pierce had in Memento and attempting to stay awake in Insomnia.

There are also reviews of the week's best (Isabelle Huppert in amazing form in La Syndacaliste) and worst (an Indiana Jones too far?) cinema releases.

And we try really, really hard not to argue about Asteroid City.

Previous episodes

Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes?

Lucky for you, we have put together a playlist, so you don’t have to search for the best of the rest. Click here to see all of our previous episodes.

