The Scotman's film podcasters dive into the filmography of one of Britain's most highly-lauded directors, and look at the latest releases.

With the release of Christopher Nolan'sOppenheimer imminent, we're looking at his career to date - trying to remember the medical condition Guy Pierce had in Memento and attempting to stay awake in Insomnia.

There are also reviews of the week's best (Isabelle Huppert in amazing form in La Syndacaliste) and worst (an Indiana Jones too far?) cinema releases.

And we try really, really hard not to argue about Asteroid City.

