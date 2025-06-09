It is rumoured that JJ Abrams is currently filming in Edinburgh. | Lisa Ferguson / Getty Images

It is understood that filming around Edinburgh is for J.J Abrams’ upcoming movie “Ghostwriter”, starring Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey and Samuel L Jackson.

Film crews spotted around Edinburgh are believed to be working on Hollywood director J.J. Abrams upcoming movie, Ghostwriter.

The currently untitled project, which is being referred to as Ghostwriter, features an all-star cast including Glen Powell (Twisters), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Emma Mackey (Barbie) and acting legend Samuel L Jackson. It will be the director’s first film since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which was released in 2019.

The secretive project has been filming in Edinburgh since the start of June, with production continuing in the city until June 13. Few details are known about the plot of the film, though Abrams is also said to have penned the script.

The mystery movie is set to be produced by Warner Bros and Abrams’ Bad Robot.

Filming locations around Edinburgh include Advocate’s Close, Borthwick’s Close, Fleshmarket Close, Mary King’s Close, Old Assembly Close and Parliament Square.

There are a number of other road restrictions and closures in place, with pedestrian restrictions also being enforced. This includes Candlemaker Row, where The Oz Bar has been pictured with a makeover on social media.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh City Council’s website states that roads such as Chambers Street, Cockburn Street, George IV Bridge, King’s Stables Road and Johnston Terrace will be closed for short periods in order to accommodate action sequences or for safety during rigging.

Film production crews filming "Ghostwriter" in Edinburgh. | Lisa Ferguson

It is then expected that production crews will head across to Glasgow, where a number of road closures have been put in place across the city centre for unnamed filming.

While it hasn’t been confirmed as the same project, previous reports suggested that the film would be shooting in Glasgow in June.

Around 70 streets in Glasgow will have traffic restrictions put in place to accommodate filming, with crews expected around the city from June 13 until 23.

Here are all of the road closures for J.J. Abrams upcoming movie as it shoots in Edinburgh.

If you are set to travel around Edinburgh in the coming days by car, here are the road closures you need to be aware of.

Merchant Street : From 7am on June 2 until 9pm on June 13

: From 7am on June 2 until 9pm on June 13 West College Street : From 8.30am on June 4 until 6.30pm until June 12

: From 8.30am on June 4 until 6.30pm until June 12 South College Street : From 8.30am on June 6 until 6.30pm until June 12

: From 8.30am on June 6 until 6.30pm until June 12 Upper Bow : From 7am on June 8 until 7pm on June 11

: From 7am on June 8 until 7pm on June 11 Candlemaker Row : From 7pm on June 11 until 7am on June 12.

: From 7pm on June 11 until 7am on June 12. Chambers Street, closed between Guthrie Street and a point 100m westwards : From 8pm on June 9 until 4.30am on June 10.

: From 8pm on June 9 until 4.30am on June 10. Cockburn Street : From 11.59pm on June 9 until 7am on June 10.

: From 11.59pm on June 9 until 7am on June 10. Chambers Street , closed westbound in its entirety, and eastbound between George IV Bridge and Guthrie Street : From 7pm on June 10 until 6am on June 11.

, : From 7pm on June 10 until 6am on June 11. Victoria Street : From 7pm on June 10 until 7am on June 11.

: From 7pm on June 10 until 7am on June 11. Lawnmarket, from Castlehill to James’ Court (mid entry) : From 11.59pm on June 10 until 7am on June 11.

: From 11.59pm on June 10 until 7am on June 11. Castlehill, closed from Lawnmarket to Ramsey Lane : From 11.59pm on June 10 until 7am on June 11.

: From 11.59pm on June 10 until 7am on June 11. Johnston Terrace, closed from Upper Bow to Victoria Terrace : From 11.59pm on June 10 until 7am on June 11.

: From 11.59pm on June 10 until 7am on June 11. King’s Stables Road, closed between Lothian Road and Lady Wynd: From 8pm on June 12 until 8am on June 13.

Pedestrians will not be exempt from the Edinburgh-based filming, with restrictions in place across the following roads:

Potterrow Port (underpass) : From 8pm on June 9 until 4.30am on June 10.

: From 8pm on June 9 until 4.30am on June 10. Upper Bow : From 7am on June 8 until 7pm on June 11, then from 7pm on June 10 until 7am on June 11.

: From 7am on June 8 until 7pm on June 11, then from 7pm on June 10 until 7am on June 11. Victoria Terrace, closed between Upper Bow and Johnston Terrace : From 7am on June 8 until 7pm on June 11, then from 7pm on June 10 until 7am on June 11.

: From 7am on June 8 until 7pm on June 11, then from 7pm on June 10 until 7am on June 11. Victoria Street : From 7am on June 8 until 7pm on June 11, then from 7pm on June 10 until 7am on June 11.

: From 7am on June 8 until 7pm on June 11, then from 7pm on June 10 until 7am on June 11. Merchant Street : From 7pm on June 11 until 7am on June 12.

: From 7pm on June 11 until 7am on June 12. Dyer’s Close : From from 7pm on June 11 until 7am on June 12.

: From from 7pm on June 11 until 7am on June 12. Candlemaker Row : From 7pm on June 11 until 7am on June 12.

: From 7pm on June 11 until 7am on June 12. Advocate’s Close : From 5pm on June 9 until 9pm on June 9.

: From 5pm on June 9 until 9pm on June 9. George IV Bridge, closed between Chambers Street and Victoria Street : From 12.30am on June 9 until 5.30am on June 9.

: From 12.30am on June 9 until 5.30am on June 9. Lothian Street : From 5pm on June 9 until 7am on June 10.

: From 5pm on June 9 until 7am on June 10. West College Street : From 5pm on June 9 until 7pm on June 11.

: From 5pm on June 9 until 7pm on June 11. Borthwick’s Close : From 8.30am on June 9 until 6.30pm on June 13.

: From 8.30am on June 9 until 6.30pm on June 13. Fleshmarket Close : From 12.01am on June 10 until 7am on June 10.

: From 12.01am on June 10 until 7am on June 10. Cockburn Street, closed between High Street and Anchor Close : From 12.01am on June 10 until 7am on June 10.

: From 12.01am on June 10 until 7am on June 10. Guthrie Street, closed from the steps to the west of no. 30 (leading to Chambers Street) : From 7pm on June 10, until 6am on June 11.

: From 7pm on June 10, until 6am on June 11. Chambers Street, closed between Guthrie Street and George IV Bridge : From 7pm on June 10, until 6am on June 11.

: From 7pm on June 10, until 6am on June 11. Old Assembly Close : From 8am on June 11 until 7am on June 12.

: From 8am on June 11 until 7am on June 12. King’s Stables Road, closed between the Castlebarns Steps and steps to the east of King’s Bridge : From 12.01am on June 13 until 7am on June 13.

: From 12.01am on June 13 until 7am on June 13. King’s Stables Road / Johnston Terrace Steps (east of King’s Bridge): From 12.01am on June 13 until 7am on June 13.