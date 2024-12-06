Scotland more than pulls its weight when it comes to celebs - the likes of Ewan McGregor, Andy Murray, David Tennant, Annie Lennox, James MacAvoy, Karen Gillen and Calvin Harris are all global household names.
But it turns out that if you go back a few generations a veritable galaxy of stars all have Scottish blood running through their veins.
Many have spoken of their pride at their heritage during visits to ‘the home country’ their ancestors set out from decades - or even centuries - ago.
Spider-man actress Zendaya has become the latest to reveal her Celtic roots and the Scottish city she intends to make a pilgrimage to.
Here’s what connnects her, and nine other stars, to Scotland. They’re all welcome to visit anytime.
1. Zendaya
The Greatest Showman and Spider-man star revealed in a recent interview that her her great-grandfather Douglas Whitelaw was a World War One soldier who came from Dundee. She's planning to visit the city soon and will no doubt enjoy a pint in the Phoenix. | Getty Images for The Gotham Film
2. Taylor Swift
When Taylor Swift played three nights at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in June it was a homecoming of sorts to the country she says is "a really special place" for her. Swift's parents can both trace their families back to Scotland. Her great-grandfather on her mother's side married in Scotland and was a Scottish citizen. Meanwhile her father's family can trace their line back to William the Lion, a former King of Scotland. So, she's not just pop royalty. | Getty Images
3. Jay Leno
Chatshow king Jay Leno's mother, Catherine, was born in Greenock in 1911. She moved to the United States when she was 11-years-old and later met Leno's father, New York insurance salesman Angelo Leno. | Getty Images
4. Julianne Moore
Greenock seems to be a hotbed of celebrity parents. Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore's mother, Anne, also came from the town. The psychologist and social worker migrated with her family to the United States in 1951. Moore is proud of her Scottish roots and claimed British citizenship in 2011. | AFP via Getty Images