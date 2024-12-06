2 . Taylor Swift

When Taylor Swift played three nights at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in June it was a homecoming of sorts to the country she says is "a really special place" for her. Swift's parents can both trace their families back to Scotland. Her great-grandfather on her mother's side married in Scotland and was a Scottish citizen. Meanwhile her father's family can trace their line back to William the Lion, a former King of Scotland. So, she's not just pop royalty. | Getty Images