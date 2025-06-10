Almost 70 streets around Glasgow are set to close while filming takes place for what is believed to be JJ Abrams' upcoming blockbuster. | Getty Images / Canva Pro

All of the road closures in place in Glasgow this June as filming begins for what's believed to be JJ Abrams' new blockbuster starring Glen Powell and Samuel L Jackson.

Hollywood’s takeover of Scotland will continue, with J.J Abrams’ latest blockbuster to close almost 70 streets in Glasgow for filming.

Taking place across 69 roads around the city, Glasgow City Council have announced a number of road closures and restrictions throughout June to accommodate the production.

Shooting under the working title of “Ghostwriter”, the Bad Robot and Warner Bros. produced film from the Star Trek and Star Wars director is set to star Glen Powell (Twisters), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Emma Mackey (Barbie) and acting legend Samuel L Jackson.

Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey and Samuel L Jackson are all set to star in JJ Abrams' untitled blockbuster which is currently known as Ghostwriter. | Getty Images

After filming in Edinburgh from the beginning of the month, the currently untitled project has seen a number of streets around the capital transformed. And while it has yet to be confirmed as the same production, previous reports have said that Abrams had been scouting locations in Scotland earlier this year with filming set to begin in Glasgow in June.

Another film that was shot on the streets of Glasgow (it's hard to head into town without stumbling across a camera crew these days), Edgar Wright's remake of 1980s Arnold Schwarzenegger action classic 'The Running Man' will be out in November. Glen Powell takes over the main role as man taking part in a killer reality television game show, based on a short story by Stephen King (under his Richard Bachman pen name). | Contributed

And in the coming months, it is believed that Marvel will return to Scotland to shoot the fourth instalment of the Tom Holland Spider-Man films, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in Glasgow.

But if you’re more interested in what is being filmed in the city this June, here’s what you need to know about Glasgow road closures, restrictions and more.

JJ Abrams filming in Glasgow: All of the road closures and restrictions in place this June

There will be extensive disruption for weeks across the city centre to accommodate filming, including full road closures, waiting and loading bans, suspended bus lanes and even pedestrian restrictions.

The measures will be implemented by Glasgow City Council.

Prohibition of Vehicle Movements:

In addition to roads being closed, any street listed under this section will also be closed to pedestrians during “action” periods. Further guidance can be found on Glasgow City Council’s website.

From 3am to 11.59pm on June 17

Newton Street between Argyle Street and Broomielaw

North Street between Anderston Quay and Argyle Street

From 8am on June 15 until 11.59pm on June 16

Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street

Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Holm Street

Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street

From 1pm to 11.59pm on June 17

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street

Bothwell Lane for its full length

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Wellington Street

Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Cadogan Street

Holm Street between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street

Pitt Street between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street

St Peter's Lane for its full length

St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Wellington Street

Washington Lane for its full length

Washington Street between Broomielaw and Balaclava Street

Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street

From 8am on June 18 until 11.59pm on June 23

Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street

Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Holm Street

Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street (access to car park only)

From 9am on June 16 to 8am on June 19

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street

Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

From 8am on June 18 to 6pm on June 21

Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street

St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Douglas Street

From 8am on June 20 to 8 am on June 21

Dunblane Street between Milton Street and McPhater Street

Maitland Street between Stewart Street and McPhater Street

Milton Street between Port Dundas Road and Maitland Street

Stewart Street between Maitland Street and Dunblane Street

Larbert Street between Milton Street and McPhater Street

From 8am on June 19 until 11.59pm on June 20

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street

Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street

St Vincent Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

From 3am on June 20 to 8am on June 21

Blythswood between St Vincent street and Bothwell Street

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and West Campbell Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street

From 3pm on June 20 to 8am on June 21

Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street

Blythswood Street between Bothwell Street and Holm Street

Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and St Vincent Street

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Blythswood Street

From 12.01am on June 21 to 7am on June 23

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street

Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Holm Street for its full length

St Peters Lane for its full length

St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street

St Vincent Street between West Campbell Street and Pitt Street

Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street

Wellington Lane for its full length

Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

From 8am to 11.59pm on June 22

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street

Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

St Peter's Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street

St Vincent Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements by use of traffic management stop-and-go:

From 3am to 11.59pm on June 17

Anderston Quay on the approach to North Street, Broomielaw on the approach to Newton Street

Suspension of bus and taxi lanes:

From 1pm on June 17 to 8am on June 19 and from 12.01am on June 21 to 7am on June 23

Hope Street at Waterloo Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading:

From 3pm on June 8 to 6pm on June 18

George Street between North Hanover Street and Montrose Street

From 3pm on June 13 to 6pm on June 16

John Street for its full length

Montrose Street between George Street and Cochrane Street

From 3pm on June 15 to 8am on June 23

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street

Bothwell Lane for its full length

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Wellington Street

Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Cadogan Street

Holm Street between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street

Pitt Street between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street

St Peter's Lane for its full length

St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Wellington Street

Washington Lane for its full length

Washington Street between Broomielaw and Balaclava Street

Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street

From 3pm on June 18 to 6pm on June 21

Milton Street between Port Dundas Road and Maitland Street

From 3pm on June 19 to 8am on June 21