Glasgow Filming: All road closures as JJ Abrams' blockbuster starring Glen Powell begins filming in Glasgow
Hollywood’s takeover of Scotland will continue, with J.J Abrams’ latest blockbuster to close almost 70 streets in Glasgow for filming.
Taking place across 69 roads around the city, Glasgow City Council have announced a number of road closures and restrictions throughout June to accommodate the production.
Shooting under the working title of “Ghostwriter”, the Bad Robot and Warner Bros. produced film from the Star Trek and Star Wars director is set to star Glen Powell (Twisters), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Emma Mackey (Barbie) and acting legend Samuel L Jackson.
After filming in Edinburgh from the beginning of the month, the currently untitled project has seen a number of streets around the capital transformed. And while it has yet to be confirmed as the same production, previous reports have said that Abrams had been scouting locations in Scotland earlier this year with filming set to begin in Glasgow in June.
It is not the only blockbuster to be filmed in Glasgow in recent months. Last year Top Gun: Maverick star Powell was spotted filming director Edgar Wright’s reboot of The Running Man in the city, while in 2023 Jackson appeared during a Bongo’s Bingo party at SWG3.
And in the coming months, it is believed that Marvel will return to Scotland to shoot the fourth instalment of the Tom Holland Spider-Man films, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in Glasgow.
But if you’re more interested in what is being filmed in the city this June, here’s what you need to know about Glasgow road closures, restrictions and more.
JJ Abrams filming in Glasgow: All of the road closures and restrictions in place this June
There will be extensive disruption for weeks across the city centre to accommodate filming, including full road closures, waiting and loading bans, suspended bus lanes and even pedestrian restrictions.
The measures will be implemented by Glasgow City Council.
Prohibition of Vehicle Movements:
In addition to roads being closed, any street listed under this section will also be closed to pedestrians during “action” periods. Further guidance can be found on Glasgow City Council’s website.
From 3am to 11.59pm on June 17
- Newton Street between Argyle Street and Broomielaw
- North Street between Anderston Quay and Argyle Street
- From 8am on June 15 until 11.59pm on June 16
- Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street
- Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Holm Street
- Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street
From 1pm to 11.59pm on June 17
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street
- Bothwell Lane for its full length
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Wellington Street
- Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Cadogan Street
- Holm Street between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street
- Pitt Street between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street
- St Peter's Lane for its full length
- St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Wellington Street
- Washington Lane for its full length
- Washington Street between Broomielaw and Balaclava Street
- Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street
From 8am on June 18 until 11.59pm on June 23
- Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street
- Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Holm Street
- Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street (access to car park only)
From 9am on June 16 to 8am on June 19
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
From 8am on June 18 to 6pm on June 21
- Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
- St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Douglas Street
From 8am on June 20 to 8 am on June 21
- Dunblane Street between Milton Street and McPhater Street
- Maitland Street between Stewart Street and McPhater Street
- Milton Street between Port Dundas Road and Maitland Street
- Stewart Street between Maitland Street and Dunblane Street
- Larbert Street between Milton Street and McPhater Street
From 8am on June 19 until 11.59pm on June 20
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street
- Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street
- St Vincent Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
From 3am on June 20 to 8am on June 21
- Blythswood between St Vincent street and Bothwell Street
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and West Campbell Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
From 3pm on June 20 to 8am on June 21
- Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street
- Blythswood Street between Bothwell Street and Holm Street
- Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and St Vincent Street
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Blythswood Street
From 12.01am on June 21 to 7am on June 23
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Holm Street for its full length
- St Peters Lane for its full length
- St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- St Vincent Street between West Campbell Street and Pitt Street
- Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
- Wellington Lane for its full length
- Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
From 8am to 11.59pm on June 22
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street
- Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- St Peter's Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street
- St Vincent Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements by use of traffic management stop-and-go:
From 3am to 11.59pm on June 17
- Anderston Quay on the approach to North Street, Broomielaw on the approach to Newton Street
Suspension of bus and taxi lanes:
From 1pm on June 17 to 8am on June 19 and from 12.01am on June 21 to 7am on June 23
- Hope Street at Waterloo Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading:
From 3pm on June 8 to 6pm on June 18
- George Street between North Hanover Street and Montrose Street
From 3pm on June 13 to 6pm on June 16
- John Street for its full length
- Montrose Street between George Street and Cochrane Street
From 3pm on June 15 to 8am on June 23
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street
- Bothwell Lane for its full length
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Wellington Street
- Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Cadogan Street
- Holm Street between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street
- Pitt Street between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street
- St Peter's Lane for its full length
- St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Wellington Street
- Washington Lane for its full length
- Washington Street between Broomielaw and Balaclava Street
- Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street
From 3pm on June 18 to 6pm on June 21
- Milton Street between Port Dundas Road and Maitland Street
From 3pm on June 19 to 8am on June 21
- Dunblane Street between Milton Street and McPhater Street
- Maitland Street between Stewart Street and McPhater Street
- Stewart Street between Maitland Street and Dunblane Street
- McPhater Street between Port Dundas Road and Dunblane Road
