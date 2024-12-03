From the Scottish Borders to the Highlands, here are festive events, activities and experiences worth checking out in Scotland this Christmas.

The countdown to Christmas has begun, with festive events and markets popping up around Scotland.

Edinburgh’s world famous Christmas Market has officially opened, with The Dome’s iconic decorations having popped up, while festive villages in cities such as Glasgow and Aberdeen are also making their mark.

But if you’re visiting Scotland during the festive period and wondering how to make the most of it, here are some suggestions.

From awe-inspiring light shows to the festive train rides, here are 32 of Scotland’s best Christmas villages, activities and attractions worth checking out.

Each suggestion is grouped by region, with everything you need to know about tickets, dates and booking.

Edinburgh, Fife and Lothians

Edinburgh Christmas Market

Perhaps the most iconic of Scotland’s festive offerings, the Edinburgh Christmas Market regularly ranks among Europe’s best. First held in 1999, many iconic attractions such as the big wheel and helter skelter are returning for 2024, with plenty of food and drink stalls also taking centre stage.

In addition to the main Christmas Market which spans Princes Street Gardens, there are more activities running on George Street and St Andrews Square. If you’re a fan of ice skating, you’ll find the rink on George Street this year alongside the Local Motive Market, festival of Kindness Trees and a vintage carousel. Also on George Street this year is the Coorie Inn and Polar Ice Bar.

The Polar Ice Bar | Gaby Soutar

At St Andrew Square, visitors can enjoy the festive light path, pop their Christmas lists into the post box and one more special attraction.

Finally toward the Mound you can find a Nativity scene as well as a special Norwegian Christmas tree.

When is the Edinburgh Christmas Market?

The Edinburgh Christmas Market is now officially open, and it will run until Saturday, January 4.

Opening times will vary depending on which section of Edinburgh’s Winter Festival you’re looking to check out, but for the main market in Princes Street Gardens will be open from 10am until 10pm most days, with some exceptions such as Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and Hogmanay.

Where is it?

Princes Street, George Street and St Andrew Square in Edinburgh.

Do I need to book?

Entry to the Edinburgh Christmas Market is free and you can still try out the rides on the day even though advance booking is available. There are some activities, such as the Ice Skating, which should also be booked online in advance. Further information can be found on Edinburgh Winter Festival’s website.

Christmas Tree Maze at St Andrew Square Winter Garden

In addition to the wider Edinburgh Christmas Market, there is also a Christmas Tree Maze at St Andrew Square. With a photo opportunity at the end, the maze entrance can be found on the East side of the square, with tickets from £5 each.

You must book a time slot to avoid disappointment, however those with an EH postcode will receive a 20% discount.

The Edinburgh Christmas Tree Maze in 2016. | Getty Images

When can I visit the Christmas Tree Maze?

The Christmas Tree Maze at St Andrew Square will be open from November 23 until December 24.

Where is it?

The entrance for the maze can be found on the East side of St Andrew Square, Edinburgh.

Do I need to book?

Booking is required for the Edinburgh Christmas Tree Maze. You can do so through the Edinburgh Winter Festival website, with prices starting from £5 and various time slots available.

Edinburgh’s Castle of Light

Another festive event taking place in the city centre is the Castle of Light. Returning to Edinburgh Castle for a fifth year, the after-dark trail is one of Scotland’s largest projection shows, packed with immersive displays, interactive installations, music and more.

The trail can last as long as you’d like, though organisers recommend you allow at least 60 minutes to explore the entire event before it finishes at 9pm.

If you’re in Edinburgh, visit the Castle of Light. | Contributed

Much like the Edinburgh Market, the event takes place outdoors so be sure to dress for the weather.

When can I see Edinburgh’s Castle of Light?

The Castle of Light trail will take place each weekend during the festive period.

That means that shows will run on November 22-23 and 29-30, as well from December 6-8, 13-15, 20-23 and 27-30, with shows also running between January 2-4.

Where is it?

The Castle of Light will take place at Edinburgh Castle.

Do I need to book?

Yes, you need to book tickets for the Castle of Light in advance. You can do so through Edinburgh Castle’s website.

Christmas at the Botanics

If you’re looking to avoid the crowds of the markets, why not visit Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Gardens and try out their magical light trail.

The after dark event features floating candles, dancing lights and festive treats with street food vendors on offer.

When can I enjoy Christmas at the Botanics?

Christmas at the Botanics will on selected evenings until Monday, December 30.

Where is it?

The festive light trail will take place at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh.

Do I need to book?

Yes, you need to book to enjoy Christmas at the Botanics with trail times starting from 4pm and running until 8pm.

Ticket prices will vary depending on when you plan to visit, with peak adult tickets costing £21 while tickets for children between 4 and 16 years old will cost £18. Tickets can be booked online through the Gardens’ website.

Five Sisters Zoo Illuminations

With the help of lighting experts at Blachere, Five Sisters Zoo visitors can once again enjoy a light show with their best display to date. In addition, to the illuminations guests can also add on a visit to Santa’s Grotto while visiting.

It is an outdoor event, so guests should make sure to wrap up warm.

When can I visit the FSZ Illuminations?

Returning again for 2024, visitors can book in from Wednesday until Sunday in December. The final light show will take place on just before Christmas on December 23.

Where is it?

The festive FSZ Illuminations will take place at the wildlife attraction in Gavieside, West Calder.

Do I need to book?

Yes, you need to book to visit the Five Sisters Zoo Illuminations, with the shows running at various times between 4pm and 9pm.

Tickets can be booked through the Zoo’s website with peak prices starting at £21.95 for adults and £19.95 for off peak. Tickets for children will cost between £10.50 and £11.50.

The Polar Express Train Ride, Edinburgh Waverley Station

While there are a few Polar Express Train Rides taking place around the country, if you’re planning a trip to see Edinburgh’s many festive activities it may just be worth considering the Waverley ride.

The experience is based on the 2004 film The Polar Express and while it isn’t exclusively a Christmas event, it absolutely should be considered as a way to make some very fun festive memories with pyjama wearing encouraged.

Queues for the Polar Express in Edinburgh. | National World

When does the Edinburgh Polar Express Train Ride run?

You can enjoy the theatrical Polar Express Train Ride in Edinburgh on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with multiple running every day.

Where is it?

The Polar Express Train Ride will begin and end its journey at Edinburgh Waverley Station, typically on Platform 2.

Do I need to book?

Yes, you will need to book your seat on the Polar Express in advance online.

WinterFest at Dalkeith Country Park

If you’re looking to treat the kids with a visit to see Santa or enjoy some outdoor ice skating, but perhaps would rather miss heading into Edinburgh at this time of year, you can enjoy plenty of festive fun at WinterFest in Dalkeith Country Park.

As well as ice skating and meeting Santa, visitors can enjoy a number of different workshops and late night shopping at Restoration Yard. In addition, you can help raise some money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation with the Festive Doddie Dash on Sunday, December 15.

When can I visit WinterFest at Dalkeith Country Park?

You can enjoy WinterFest at Dalkeith Country Park until January 5.

Where is it?

Less than five minutes from Edinburgh City Bypass, you can find the main entrance for Dalkeith Country Park at King’s Gate.

Do I need to book?

While you can still visit Dalkeith Country Park without having to join in on any of the festive activities, if you’re hoping to enjoy any of the attractions on offer during WinterFest it is best to book in advance.

This can be done through their website, with prices varying depending on times and ages.

Starry Nights at Beecraigs Country Park

If you’d like to step away from reality for a little while, it could be worth visiting Beecraigs Country Park to enjoy their illuminated Christmas experience.

The Starry Nights light trail will lead you through a number of displays, from the starry nights tunnel to Candy Cane Lane. In addition, there’s also a festive food village, a carols and cocktails area, a festive funfair and, of course, Santa’s Grotto.

Starry Nights Illuminated Christmas Experience is coming to Beecraigs.

When can I visit Starry Nights at Beecraigs Country Park?

Starry Nights at Beecraigs Country Park will open from Friday, December 13 to Monday, December 23.

Where is it?

Located in West Lothian, Beecraigs Country Park is close to Linlithgow and can be found following signs from the M9.

Do I need to book?

To make the most of your time at Beecraigs with the Starry Nights experience, you do need to book in advance. Typical opening hours will cover between 4pm with last entry around 7.30pm, with ticket prices varying between £17 to £20 per adult (16+) depending on time booked, and between £11.50 to £14.75 for children from the ages of 2 to 15.

There are also a number of autism friendly sessions available to the public.

Glasgow and Strathclyde

Glasgow Christmas Market WinterFest

Another of Scotland’s festive markets, Glasgow WinterFest has returned to George Square complete with food and shopping stalls, rides and more. As well as enjoying attractions such as Santa’s Train, visitors will also be able to enjoy the Glasgow market’s ice rink, with the event also taking place at St Enoch Square.

When can I visit Glasgow Christmas Market?

Glasgow WinterFest is open from now until January 6. From Monday to Friday, it will be open from 11am until 10pm, while on weekends it opens an hour earlier at 10am.

Where is it?

You can visit Glasgow’s Christmas Market at George Square or St Enoch Square.

Do I need to book?

You don’t need to book to visit, however if you’re looking to enjoy activities such as ice skating you can book in advance. Tickets will cost between £10 to £13 from Monday to Thursday, and £13 to £15 from Friday to Sunday.

Glasgow Fort Christmas Market

Well located if you’re looking to buy some presents, the Glasgow Fort Christmas Market has everything you need to feel festive.

With stalls offering everything from personalised Christmas tree decorations to the classic hot chocolate, visitors can enjoy a big wheel, candy cane trampolines and more.

The Glasgow Fort Christmas markets. | Chris Watt Photography

When can I visit the Glasgow Fort Christmas Market?

The Glasgow Fort Christmas Market will be open until December 29.

Where is it?

You can find the Christmas Market at Glasgow Fort shopping park.

Do I need to book?

No, there’s no need to book.

Merchant Square Christmas Market

In case either of the other two Christmas markets weren’t quite to your taste, it may be worth checking out the Merchant Square market. While there may be less rides here, this market will be packed full with stalls full of Christmas gifts from a range of makers which changes each week.

In addition to unique present possibilities, there are Christmas Wreaths, baked goods and more too.

When can I visit Merchant Square Christmas Market?

There’s plenty of time before Christmas to visit the Merchant Square Market which opened in November, and will close on Sunday, December 22.

Where is it?

You can find this maker’s market in Merchant Square in Glasgow.

Do I need to book?

No need to book to visit this market.

Irn-Bru Carnival

The Irn-Bru Carnival in Glasgow is one of the most iconic festive events in Scotland having been around for more than 100 years. As Europe’s largest indoor funfair, there’s plenty to enjoy at this annual event.

You can try out rides from the waltzers to the dodgems, as well as traditional fairground games such as hook a duck.

The Irn-Bru Carnival will return for 2024. | John Clark Photos

In addition to the more than 65 rides and attractions on offer, visitors can also enjoy live music and themed days such as Christmas Jumper day on Christmas Eve, Princess and Superhero days, a Unicorn experience and more.

There’s also the daily treasure hunt, which kids under 12 can take part in as well as Autism-friendly sessions on Tuesday, December 31 and Monday, January 6.

When can I visit the Irn-Bru Carnival?

The Irn-Bru Carnival will be open daily from Friday, December 20 until Sunday, January 12. Opening times vary and the carnival will be closed on Christmas Day

Where is it?

You can visit the Irn-Bru Carnival at the SEC on Exhibition Way in Glasgow.

Do I need to book?

While you can buy tickets on the same day of your visit or at the door, it is recommended that you book at least a day in advance.

Ticket prices will vary, though for general entry they start at £19 rising to £21 during peak periods. For those over 60, tickets will cost £12, while Young Scot cardholders will pay £17 for a standard ticket at £19 for a peak ticket.

You can book tickets online via the Irn-Bru Carnival website.

Starry Nights at Dean Castle

If you took a look at the illuminated Christmas trail at Beecraigs and were interested then you’ll be pleased to know that there will be a second Starry Nights experience running at Dean Castle.

You can expect the same level of detail with an festive light trail, food village and more.

When can I visit Starry Nights at Dean Castle?

Starry Nights at Dean Castle will open from Friday, December 13 to Monday, December 23.

Where is it?

This Starry Nights experience will take place at Dean Castle in Kilmarnock.

Do I need to book?

Yes, you need to book to visit the Dean Castle Starry Night trail. Opening hours will cover between 4pm with last entry around 7.15pm, with ticket prices varying between £17 to £20 per adult (16+) depending on time booked, and between £11.50 to £14.75 for children from the ages of 2 to 15.

There are also a number of autism friendly sessions available to the public.

Christmas at Culzean Castle

If you’d like to enjoy a festive experience with some history on the side, then Christmas at Culzean Castle could be the perfect day out for you. Whether you’d like to try out the reindeer trail through the castle or treat the children to with a trip to see Santa, there’s plenty to do.

Overlooking the Firth of Clyde, Culzean Castle in South Ayrshire. | MaryHerronPhoto - stock.adobe.com

Events running also include Christmas carols in the castle, wreath making workshops and a festive market.

When can I visit Christmas at Culzean Castle?

Christmas at Culzean Castle will take place on December 14 and 15, while the festive Gingerbread Trail will run until Sunday, December 29.

Where is it?

Culzean Castle can be found near Maybole, South Ayrshire.

Do I need to book?

No, there’s no need to book however standard admission fees for the winter period apply.

Christmas at New Lanark

Another festive event for history buffs is Christmas at New Lanark. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy everything from visits with Santa to Christmas films in the theatre.

There’s also inflatables to help keep the kids entertained as well as a pantomime and the spirit of Christmas ride.

Supplied

When can I visit Christmas at New Lanark?

Christmas at New Lanark will be open until December 24.

Where is it?

The Christmas event will be held at New Lanark World Heritage Site in South Lanarkshire.

Do I need to book?

Yes, you need to book to enjoy Christmas at New Lanark. Tickets will cost £15 for adults and older children (who don’t want a Christmas present) while it will cost £19 for children, £5 for those under 1 and £13 for over 60s.

Aberdeen and North East

Aberdeen Christmas Village

Returning to Aberdeen city centre for another year, Aberdeen Christmas Village has everything from rides and an ice skating rink to food stalls and even its very own makers market.

Running inside Marischal College from Friday to Saturday each week, visitors will be able to not only enjoy the traditional Christmas market experience but even scoop up some gifts from a number of local businesses.

When can I visit Aberdeen Christmas Village?

Aberdeen Christmas Village will be open until Tuesday, December 31 with opening hours ranging from 12pm to 10pm on weekdays and from 10am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The market will be closed over Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Meanwhile the Curated in the Quad Market will be open every Friday to Sunday until December 22, with opening hours ranging from 12pm until 7pm on Fridays, 11am until 7pm on Saturday and from 11am until 6pm on Sunday.

Where is it?

Aberdeen Christmas Village can be found on Broad Street, with shopping stalls located inside the Marischal College quad.

Do I need to book?

Unlike markets in the central belt, if you’re looking to enjoy ice skating in Aberdeen there’s no need to book in advance. A 20-minute off-peak session will cost £5 per person including skate hire, while peak prices will cost £8.

Christmas at Castle Fraser

As one of the largest tower houses in Scotland, Castle Fraser is full of unique features - all of which can be explored through their Christmas experience.

Offering self-guided tours as well as a fun festive trail for children inside the castle, in the evening you can enjoy touring the castle by candlelight.

The library has been decorated in the style of how it was used by the Fraser family from centuries ago.

When can I visit Christmas at Castle Fraser?

You can explore Christmas through the ages at Castle Fraser until Saturday, December 21. Opening hours will vary.

Where is it?

Castle Fraser can be found in Sauchen, Inverurie.

Do I need to book?

There’s no need to book in advance if you’re looking to visit the castle with normal admission rates applying and National Trust Scotland members going free.

Christmas at Crathes Castle

Visitors to Crathes Castle this Christmas can enjoy a range of activities, from a light trail around the gardens to visits from characters including Anna and Elsa and the Grinch.

As well as entertainment for the children, there will be a number of stalls being run by local traders and the option to book a visit to Santa’s Grotto.

When can I visit Christmas at the Castle?

Christmas at the Castle will run from Wednesday, December 18 until Tuesday, December 24.

Where is it?

Christmas at the Castle takes place in the grounds of Crathes Castle, near Banchory.

Do I need to book?

Yes, you need to book tickets for Christmas at the Castle in advance. This can be done through the event’s website with entry open from 4pm until last entry at 7.30pm while the trail will close at 9pm.

Tickets for the event and the Illumination Trail Experience will start at £8 for children (4-15), while adult tickets cost £10 before booking fees.

Huskyhaven, Siberian Husky Sled Dog Adventures

Available not only for Christmas but during the winter months as well, why not give dog sledding at Huskyhaven in Stonehaven a try?

Offering Siberian Husky Sled Dog Adventures, the team at Huskyhaven have a number of packages available which allow you to take their pack out on the trails with the help of their expert staff.

After enjoying the thrill ride, you can enjoy hot drinks and snacks from the cabin, or if you’re not so keen on going out on the trails you can instead book a Kennel Tour for one to two hours of Husky fun.

When can I visit Huskyhaven?

Huskyhaven is open from September until May, with sessions running on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during the week as well as on weekends.

Where is it?

Huskyhaven is located on Netherly Road, Stonehaven.

Do I need to book?

Yes, you need to book. All experiences must be booked in advance with treks running from September until May with sessions running at 12pm and 6pm on weekdays, and during weekends at 10am and 2pm.

If you’re looking to attend a kennel tour, tickets cost £15 for adults, and £10 for under 16s with prices varying depending on groups.

Depending on which trek you choose you can expect to pay anywhere from £55 per person to £90 per person, though you would be best to check out which experience is most suitable for you.

Dundee and Tayside

Dundee’s Christmas

A new event for the city this year, Dundee’s Christmas brings the spirit of the season to City Square. Organised by the same group behind events such as the Enchanted Forest in Perthshire, the Christmas village boasts an ice skating rink, funfair, immersive Santa experience and more.

When can I visit Dundee’s Christmas?

Dundee’s Christmas village will be open until January 5, though will close on Christmas day. From Monday to Wednesday, the village will be open from noon until 8pm, while on Thursday and Friday it will be open until 10pm. On weekends, Dundee’s village will be open from 10am until 10pm.

Where is it?

Unlike previous festive events which have taken place in Slessor Gardens, Dundee’s Christmas will be held at City Square.

Do I need to book?

No, there’s no need to book in order to attend Dundee’s Christmas as entrance is free. That being said, you can book ahead to join the Santa Experience or the ice skating rink. In addition, you can pre-book rickets for rides though this may also be done at the point of entry.

Tickets for the Santa Experience will cost either £16.50 or £17.50, with an additional adult costing £5. Meanwhile, skating will cost from £8 to £10 depending on the time booked.

Perth Festive Cabin Trail

If you’re looking for some unique Christmas presents made by a number of local businesses, the Perth Festive Cabin Trail is well worth checking out. The wooden cabin trail will showcase some of the region’s best independent retailers.

When can I visit Perth Festive Cabin Trail?

Open until Thursday, December 19 there is still plenty of time to enjoy the Perth Festive Cabin Trail before Christmas.

Where is it?

The Perth Festive Cabin Trail can be found along the city’s King Edward Street and High Street.

Do I need to book?

No, there’s no need to book to visit the market.

Candlelit Tours of Scone Palace

Another festive event fit for history buffs is Scone Palace’s Candlelit Tours. The guided tours take place twice a day on select dates during the festive period, with many of the palace’s rooms decorated to perfection.

When can I visit for Candlelit Tours of Scone Palace?

The Christmas Candlelit Tours of Scone Palace will take place on various dates until December 20, running at 11.30am and 1.30pm.

Where is it?

The tours will take place at Scone Palace in Perthshire.

Do I need to book?

Yes, booking is required for this experience with tickets costing £22 per person. They can be booked via the Scone Palace website.

Scottish Crannog Centre Midwinter Festival

For a look at what wintertime in Scotland looked like generations ago, the Scottish Crannog Centre is offering visitors the chance to experience a slice of history for themselves with their Midwinter Festival.

A 12-day event, there will be everything from puppet pantos and live music to visits from Scottish mythology figures.

When can I visit the Scottish Crannog Centre’s Midwinter Festival?

The Midwinter Festival will run from December 14-23 and then from 27-30.

Where is it?

The Scottish Crannog Centre is in Dalerb, Kenmore in the region of Aberfeldy.

Do I need to book?

It is best to book your visit to the Scottish Crannog Centre in advance with more information around the Midwinter Festival available on the museum’s website.

Winter Wonderland at Crieff Hydro

With a fun-filled festive programme, the Crieff Hydro in Perthshire has brought back its Winter Wonderland.

For 2024 visitors can enjoy the 200 square metre ice rink, festive Hydro Express route, Santa’s Grotto and a 10-metre long light tunnel. Adding to the Christmas atmosphere is an interactive snow machine, with a festive food village also taking residence at the hotel.

Crieff Hydro's Winter Wonderland has returned for 2024

While visiting, you can also enjoy the resort’s pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, which is being put on by TF Productions.

When can I visit Crieff Hydro’s Winter Wonderland?

The Crieff Hydro Winter Wonderland will be open until January 4.

Where is it?

The Crieff Hydro Hotel can be found on Ferntower Road in Crieff.

Do I need to book?

Booking is needed to enjoy some events the Crieff Hydro’s Winter Wonderland.

Tickets for a visit to Santa’s Grotto start at £18 per child, with entry included for two adults. Prices for the ice skating will range between £5 to £13 per person. with a family pass for two adults and two children costing £40.

Pantomime tickets will cost £7 for children, £12 for adults and £35 for a family. Meanwhile, the festive Hydro Express will cost £10 per person or £35 for a family of four during off-peak times and £15 per person or £50 for a family during peak times, with each ticket including a complimentary hot chocolate.

Christmas at Highland Safaris

Promising a break from the many pressures of the festive season, Highland Safari’s Christmas Experience will please the whole family.

You can visit wildlife including their herd of red deer and resident barn owl, as well as write letters to Santa, take part in the Christmas Treasure Hunt and more, with all tickets including a hot drink for those cold days.

When can I visit Christmas at Highland Safaris?

The Christmas experience at Highland Safaris will run from Saturday, December 7 until Tuesday, December 24.

Where is it?

You can visit Highland Safaris at the Red Deer Centre in Dull, Aberfeldy.

Do I need to book?

Yes, booking is required to visit Highland Safaris’ Christmas Experience. Prices start from £15 with family passes for two adults and two children starting at £60.

You can secure your tickets for the event through the Highland Safaris website.

Forth Valley

Christmas Spectacular at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park

Another wildlife-centric Christmas celebration for the whole family, why not visit Blair Drummond Safari Park? Their Christmas Spectacular includes fly-bys from Santa’s sleigh as well as a dinosaur illuminations, a Christmas show, a brand new festive train ride and more.

When can I visit Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park’s Christmas Spectacular?

Taking place until Monday, December 23 there is plenty of time to take the family along for a fun festive time.

The park will be open from 10am until 3.30pm on Monday, Thursday and Friday (except when stated) and from 10am until 5.30pm on weekends.

Where is it?

Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park is located just outside of Stirling and is clearly signposted along the M9.

Do I need to book?

Yes, you need to book in advance as Blair Drummond Safari Park now only offer online ticket sales - including for members.

Tickets for adults start at £15, while children’s tickets start at £10 with senior and student tickets available from £12. Under threes and carers go free.

Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, Santa Steam Trains

Not too far away from Stirling, you and the family can take a ride along Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway with their Santa Steam Trains.

Travel on the steam train to North Pole South (Birkhill) in their historic train carriages which have been decorated. Santa will also be making his way along the train to hand out presents to children, with live entertainment also on board.

When can I ride on the Santa Steam Trains?

The Santa Steam Trains will depart from Bo’ness at 10am, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm on various dates in December.

Each ride will last approximately one hour, but this allows time to ride the miniature train at Bo’ness station.

Where is it?

The Santa Steam Trains will operate a return journey from Bo’ness Railway Station to Birkhill Station.

Do I need to book?

Yes, you need to book via the Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway’s website to enjoy a ride on the Santa Steam Train. Prices start at £24 per person.

Dumfries and Borders

Monteviot Winter Light Trail

Returning to the Scottish Borders for 2024 is the Monteviot Light Trail, which promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The grounds of Monteviot House and Gardens will be transformed into an after dark Christmas wonderland with the illuminated trail being complemented by the area’s own natural beauty.

When can I visit the Monteviot Winter Light Trail?

You can visit the Monteviot Winter Light Trail from Friday, December 6 until Sunday, December 22.

Where is it?

The Monteviot Winter Light Trail will take place on the grounds of Monteviot House and Gardens, near Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders.

The route covers a distance of 1.8km beginning at the Harestanes Visitor Centre.

Do I need to book?

Yes, you need to book to visit the Monteviot Winter Light Trail. Tickets are available online, with prices ranging from £12 to £18 per person, with family tickets starting at £56. Carers go free.

Inverness, Highlands and Islands

The Cairngorm Reindeer at Christmas

Perhaps one of the most festive experiences on this list, why not visit the Cairngorm Reindeer herd for maximum Christmas spirit?

You can enjoy a hill trip to see the herd of reindeer with the opportunity to feed them by hand during the excursion. Meanwhile, there may also be the chance to visit the reindeer paddocks this Christmas, however due to ongoing works this may be slightly scaled back compared to previous years.

Regardless of which experience you book, dress appropriately for the outdoors with walking boots or wellies recommended alongside waterproof jackets and trousers as well as hats, gloves and layers.

When can I visit the Cairngorm Reindeer at Christmas?

You can visit the Cairngorm Reindeer outside of the festive period, though during the holiday season you can expect closures on Christmas day and around the New Year.

Where is it?

You can find the herd at the Reindeer Centre which is located in Glenmore village, 6 miles east of Aviemore. Be sure to check the website for more directions as sat navs are likely to take you to the wrong place.

Do I need to book?

Yes, you need to book to visit the Cairngorm Reindeer Herd. Tickets for the hill trip will cost £23 for adults, £19.50 for seniors and students and £16 for children.

Santa on the Strathspey

If you’re located further north, Santa on the Strathspey will take you and your family on a fun festive journey through the Cairngorm National Park all while being entertained by elves and more.

When can I ride with Santa on the Strathspey?

The Santa on the Strathspey experience will be available on various dates throughout December, with rides taking place at 12.30pm, 2.40pm and 5pm - each with their own unique elements.

Where is it?

With Santa on the Srathspey you will travel for an hour and thirty minutes on a return journey which will take you from Aviemore to Broomhill.

Do I need to book?

Yes, you need to book to enjoy a ride with the Santa on the Strathspey experience. For a standard table of four, tickets cost £80 and will include a special pack for children complete with souvenirs and more. You can also travel in an exclusive compartment which seats six for £190.

In addition there are a number of journeys which include food and more, such as a ride in the observation carriage with a dram for £37 per person.

Ancient Forest Twi-lights at Landmark Forest Adventure Park

Landmark Forest Adventure Park is a great place to keep the family entertained year round, however during the winter period you can enjoy more with the Ancient Forest Twi-lights experience.

A magical light trail, which includes the Red Squirrel Trail, will take you eight metres into the treetops and is fit for the whole family. This will include the UV light tunnel which brings the area to life.

Outside of the trail you can have a bite to eat with the Forest Food stop and dedicated marshmallow pit

When can I visit Twi-Lights at Landmark?

The Twi-Light experience at Landmark Forest Adventure Park will run from Friday to Sunday until February, though will be closed on December 24 and 25.

Where is it?

Landmark Forest Adventure Park is located at the south end of Carrbridge, a village 7 miles north of Aviemore.

Do I need to book?

Booking is needed to attend Twi-Lights at Landmark, with ticket prices varying depending on if you would like to visit the light trail only, the Twi-Lights and the Red Squirrel trail or if you would like winter admission to the park and the Twi-Lights experience.

Prices will range from £15 to £20 for adults and £10 to £16 for children.

Glice Skating at Loch Insh

If you’re looking to enjoy a seasonal activity with an incredible view, taking a trip to Loch Insh for their Glice Skating is well worth considering.

The synthetic ice rink is set along the banks of the loch, with organisers recommending you wrap up warm - with thick socks especially important - to enjoy the full hour session.

When can I try Glice Skating at Loch Insh?

Not exclusively a Christmas experience, but rather a winter one, you can enjoy glice skating at Loch Insh until March.

Where is it?

You will find the Glice skating rink at the Loch Insh Outdoor Centre, Kincraig, Kingussie, in Inverness-shire.

Do I need to book?