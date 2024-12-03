Iconic Scottish resort set to welcome thousands of guests as Winter Wonderland makes its return

Richard Leckie (centre) with the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at Crieff Hydro Hotel

Scotland's best loved family resort, Crieff Hydro Hotel, has welcomed families from around the country for the opening weekend of its largest Winter Wonderland to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic Perthshire resort unveiled a magical festive programme at the weekend (Saturday, November 30), transforming its hotel and grounds into a yuletide extravaganza until January 4, 2025.

With more than 20,000 people attending last year’s event, this year’s Winter Wonderland is set to be a sell-out, with thousands of people expected to descend of the hotel and its grounds to enjoy the festivities over the next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complete with an impressive 200 sq-metre ice skating rink, festive Hydro Express with a sparkling new route and a magical Santa’s Grotto, this year’s festive extravaganza is the biggest and best the resort has staged yet.

Crieff Hydro's Winter Wonderland has returned for 2024

Set upon the backdrop of the beautifully decorated Crieff Hydro Hotel, this year’s Winter Wonderland also features a 10-metre light tunnel and an interactive snow machine, creating the perfect backdrop for festive family photos.

What’s more, the hotel’s stunning grounds have been transformed into a glittering wonderland, complete with glistening pathways and trees awash with fairy lights and vibrant colours.

The resort’s festive food village adds to the magic of the season, serving up delicious sweet and savoury treats, including indulgent hot chocolate that is sure to warm up cold hands during the chilly winter evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas soundtracks play across the outdoor site, adding to the festive ambiance, while static and interactive light installations enhance the magic throughout the grounds.

Richard Leckie, Associate Director of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “Following the success of last year’s Winter Wonderland, we’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing an even bigger and better version to Perthshire for 2024.

“We’ve gone all out to ensure Crieff Hydro Hotel is the place to be this Christmas. From gliding across our real ice rink and taking a trip on the newly enhanced Hydro Express to creating magical memories in Santa’s Grotto or capturing a snowy selfie, we believe we’ve crafted an experience like no other.”

This year’s Winter Wonderland also sees the return of the resort’s much-loved pantomime. TF Productions will present their twist on the classic Jack and the Beanstalk, promising festive fun for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard added: “No festive season is complete without a trip to the panto, and we’re so excited to be working with the professionals at TF Productions again to bring this cherished show to our guests.

“Whether you’re young or simply young at heart, it isn’t one to be missed.”

Tickets for the Crieff Hydro Winter Wonderland start from as little as £5. To find out more, visit: www.itison.com/Dundee/deals/category/crieff-hydro-winter-wonderland.