I visited the Edinburgh's Christmas Polar Ice Bar and I only lasted 15 minutes
Bringing ice to Scotland might seem a bit like taking coals to Newcastle.
It’s Baltic enough here, already, I’d suggest, without The Polar Ice Bar, which is part of Edinburgh’s Christmas and housed inside a huge marquee on George Street until January 4 2025.
This attraction is exactly as it sounds - a pub, hewn from pure ice. Brrr.
In preparation for my 30-minute session at 5pm, I wore four layers of my thickest thermals.
If you’re still cold, they do offer you a branded puffer jacket and gloves on arrival. I said yes to the gloves, but not the coat, since bright blue isn’t my colour.
Inside, we’re talking -8 degrees.
The sculptures, created by Hamilton Ice Sculptor, are rather beautiful. There’s an owl, illuminated by purple light, a bear, and a wolf, howling at a glacial moon.
They’ve also got a grand throne, which is being used as a photo prop, though I remember what my mum said about sitting on cold surfaces and decide to give that pew a miss. I do wonder about the toilets - are they made of ice, too? Thankfully, there is no urgency for me to find out.
After a circuit of the room, I order my drink. I feel bad for the staff, behind the solid ice bar, as they look as if they might regret their life choices. I hope that they find a warmer hospitality job soon.
You get one free Ciroc Vodka based cocktail with the basic admission, and I go for the Spiced Apple Ciroc Cocktail, which contains the brand’s Blue Vodka, warming spiced apple and citrus, though there’s also a Circo Winter Cosmo or a Winter Cranberry Spritz mocktail.
It’s pretty good and served in a very chunky glass made of ice. You will definitely need those gloves to handle this. At first, I try drinking it without, and the glass melts in my hand, and slides. I grasp it tightly before it slips on the floor.
Anyway, I’m surprised that I have any residual body heat. I’ve been here for 15 minutes, and am chilled to the bone.
Outside, and the city has never felt so toasty.
Sessions at The Polar Ice Bar start from £14 including one drink, see www.edwinterfest.com. The venue also has the adjoining Coorie Inn, for drinks in a non-icy setting.
