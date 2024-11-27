I visited the Edinburgh's Christmas Polar Ice Bar and I only lasted 15 minutes

This is the chilliest attraction in the Capital

Bringing ice to Scotland might seem a bit like taking coals to Newcastle.

It’s Baltic enough here, already, I’d suggest, without The Polar Ice Bar, which is part of Edinburgh’s Christmas and housed inside a huge marquee on George Street until January 4 2025.

This attraction is exactly as it sounds - a pub, hewn from pure ice. Brrr.

In preparation for my 30-minute session at 5pm, I wore four layers of my thickest thermals.

If you’re still cold, they do offer you a branded puffer jacket and gloves on arrival. I said yes to the gloves, but not the coat, since bright blue isn’t my colour.

Inside, we’re talking -8 degrees.

The sculptures, created by Hamilton Ice Sculptor, are rather beautiful. There’s an owl, illuminated by purple light, a bear, and a wolf, howling at a glacial moon.

Wolf ice sculpture | Gaby Soutar

They’ve also got a grand throne, which is being used as a photo prop, though I remember what my mum said about sitting on cold surfaces and decide to give that pew a miss. I do wonder about the toilets - are they made of ice, too? Thankfully, there is no urgency for me to find out.

The ice bear | Gaby Soutar

After a circuit of the room, I order my drink. I feel bad for the staff, behind the solid ice bar, as they look as if they might regret their life choices. I hope that they find a warmer hospitality job soon.

You get one free Ciroc Vodka based cocktail with the basic admission, and I go for the Spiced Apple Ciroc Cocktail, which contains the brand’s Blue Vodka, warming spiced apple and citrus, though there’s also a Circo Winter Cosmo or a Winter Cranberry Spritz mocktail.

The icy cocktail | Gaby Soutar

It’s pretty good and served in a very chunky glass made of ice. You will definitely need those gloves to handle this. At first, I try drinking it without, and the glass melts in my hand, and slides. I grasp it tightly before it slips on the floor.

Anyway, I’m surprised that I have any residual body heat. I’ve been here for 15 minutes, and am chilled to the bone.

Outside, and the city has never felt so toasty.