From iconic castles to twinkly cobbled lanes: where to find Scotland’s 12 best Christmas markets

Soon our streets will be aglow with festive cheer, allegedly

When it comes to the season, there’s no point blocking your ears with tinsel and pretending it isn’t happening. If you can’t beat ‘em, join them, except with baubles on.

The first step is to sign up for a Christmas market, as it’s always a civilised way to ease yourself into the season. Add a glass of gluhwein and you’ll soon be feeling more festive than Die Hard.

Here are a dozen of Scotland’s best Christmas markets, from tiny happenings to giant shindigs.

STIRLING CASTLE

Obviously, we’d completely dodge the high street and do all our festive shopping in castles, if that was an option. This destination is holding ye olde Christmas Shopping Fayre on Tuesday December 3, with a brass band soundtrack, as well as mince pies and mulled wine on sale. There are stalls showcasing Scottish brands, crafts, food and drink, which run through the Great Hall, Palace Apartments and Chapel Royal. Admission £6.

EDINBURGH’S CHRISTMAS

It does seem that, no sooner than they stash it away, they have to set up this vast attraction once again, like it’s a flat-pack Disneyland. Anyway, it’ll be in situ at its usual spots throughout East and West Princes Street Gardens, George Street, and St Andrew Square, from November 15 until January 4 2025. The newest attraction is George Street’s Polar Ice Bar, which serves cocktails and features ice-sculptures of forests and wildlife, plus frozen seats, as if your bum wasn’t cold enough. Thirty minute slots are available to book now, from £14 including one drink, on the website. As far as the market element at the bottom of The Mound is concerned, expect stalls selling crafts, as well as a Winter Warmer Zone with comfort food including bratwurst, hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows, waffles, fondue and strudel.

ROSEMAINS STEADING

Forget the big C, this one is a Winter Market and takes place on November 30 from 10am until 3pm. They haven’t announced the stallholders yet, but have mentioned that there will be ‘artisans, creators and independent businesses from the Lothians’. The reisdents of this former steading, now a workshop, include natural skincare company, Seilich, Common Coffee and ceramicist, Ella Fletcher, so they’re sure to have a few of their wares on sale.

JUPITER ARTLAND

This sculpture park has gone the full cotton-headed ninny-muggins for Christmas. Their new Winter Series includes festive lunches at Cafe Party, art experiences and festive activities, including a wreath-making workshop on November 29 and December 6, £55pp. On December 7 and 8, there’s their annual Winter Fair, which will feature artisan stalls, Santa (yes, it is he), donkeys, an elves workshop, mulled wine and delicious festive treats. Admission is £12 adults, children are £8 and members go free.

Bonnington House, Wilkieston (01506 889900, www.jupiterartland.org)

Santa at Jupiter Artland | Contributed

BUTE YARD

Grinches can stay at home, but the rest of us will be heading to Bute Yard for the Christmas Market Weekend on November 30 and December 1. They’ve promised that it will be choc-a-block with Festive vendors.

61-67 High St, Rothesay, Isle of Bute, www.buteyard.com

GLASGOW WINTERFEST

This big bold event is back for a second year, and consists of stalls, funfair rides, food offerings - they promise Yorkshire puddings, salt and chilli specialities, and churros, preferably after going on the 80m Drop Tower, never before. The festival is spread across the St Enoch Square Winter Hub, which runs from November 9 to December 29, and the George Square Winter Hub, in situ from November 23 to January 5 2025.

ASHTON LANE’S WINTER WONDERLAND STREET PARTY

If you’d rather dodge the potential crowds at bigger events, visit Glasgow’s Christmassiest cobbled street, which is strewn with fairy-lights come the festive season. Their party takes place on Sunday November 24, from 10am until 6pm, and includes a grotto, face-painting, choir, themed drinkies from pop-up bars and those all important market stalls.

Fife’s finest are popping up at this wonderful admission-free event, for a Christmas Market Weekend from December 13-15. It will feature a mixture of traders - in previous years, they’ve had everything from stained glass to soap, via honey, mugs and tea towels. On the run up to the market, they also have a Christmas Cocktail Making Workshop with Highland Boundary, on December 5, or a Botanical Skincare Christmas Workshop on December 7, at which you will learn how to make a bath bomb, salt soak and other stocking stuffing smellies.

TEA GREEN

This Dundee-based arts and crafts events purveyor is bringing its crack squad of jewellers, potters, printers and other artisans to various locations this Christmas. They’ll be setting up their Winter Market stalls at Aberdeen Art Gallery & Museum (November 2 and 3), The Burrell Collection (November 9 and 10), National Gallery of Scotland (November 23 and 24), V&A Dundee (November 29 and 1 December) and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum (December 7 and 8).

Dundee's Christmas | Rob McDougall

DUNDEE’S CHRISTMAS

This year’s event has a new operator, NL Productions, who is also responsible for Craigies Farm’s Pumpkin Festival After Dark and is organising this shindig with Dundee City Council. It’ll take place from November 21 until January 5 2025 at City Square, and will include a 20m by 10m ice rink, Santa experience, funfair and the all important Christmas market.

ARCHERFIELD

Head here for an upper crust variety of Christmas Market on November 30 and December 1. Their stalls are set up at Archerfield Clubhouse and will feature treasures from the likes of jewellers Hamilton & Inches, designer ski-wear, their own gin, products from Fletcher’s Cottage Spa and other goodies.

OBAN WINTER FESTIVAL