Video of a Grinch ride, dubbed “a cart to take you round the Grinch section of Primark'', shows the ‘Home Bargains decoration’, along with the ‘clunky’ noise of the machinery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shows the ‘rip-off’ Grinch Christmas Adventure ride which is being referred to as 'the new Willy Wonka Experience'.

The ride, located at Glasgow's Winterfest Xmas market, has left many customers underwhelmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The minute-long attraction has been dubbed ''a cart to take you round the Grinch section of Primark''.

A Grinch decoration with a Grinch tote bag stood at the end of the attraction beside Halloween decorations on the wall. | Elizabeth Hunter / SWNS

Elizabeth Hunter, 25, spent £5 to go on the ride and said it was terrible.

Elizabeth said: ''After spotting the posts online I was intrigued to see what the ride could have in store.

“The cart thudded into motion, as the safety bar flailed wildly and the whirring and clunking sounds of heavy machinery filled the ride - perhaps some Christmas music might have been more fitting?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was greeted by two hanging jumpers and some socks with the Grinch's face on them, and an inflatable Grinch light taped to the ceiling - which looked eerily similar to a 6ft outdoor decoration found at Home Bargains for £25.

''Within 20 seconds, the cart had reached the upstairs level which provides you with a split second look over the market - and anyone unlucky enough to be waiting for their turn on the ride - before whizzing down a ramp and hitting a complete stop.

''I took the time to look around - a solitary plastic figure stood in the corner, draped in green fur and donning a Grinch mask and Santa suit, arms outstretched in front of him.

''I briefly thought the ride had broken down, as I sat there for seconds as the whirring intensified to an uncomfortable degree - but the ride turned a corner back into the daylight, and my cart crashed into an empty one in front, before an automated voice told me to get out of the ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

''With that, I left the ride, less than a minute after climbing on board - £5 poorer and in slight disbelief at the audacity. 'It seems the operators of the ride have taken a leaf out of the Grinch's book - and not just when it comes to their decorations!''