It wouldn't be Christmas without a few terrible cracker jokes. | Canva/Getty Images

Top Christmas Cracker Jokes 2024: Here are 49 of the funniest festive dad jokes to get you going "ho, ho, ho"

By David Hepburn

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 15:15 BST

These are all suitable for family fun over Christmas dinner.

Cracker jokes are as much part of a traditional Christmas as presents under the tree, the King’s Speech, or having one glass of Port too many.

The cracker itself dates back to 1846 when they were designed for a variety of special occasions, containing a sweetie and, rather than a joke, a love note.

The variety of cracker that we enjoy today arrived the 1920s when toys, snappers, paper hats and jokes were added.

Eliciting as many groans as they do laughs, the perfect cracker joke is a thing of simple beauty.

Here are 49 of our festive favourites.

He pulled a cracker.

1. What did Father Christmas do when he went speed dating?

He pulled a cracker. | Canva/Getty Images

The long jumper

2. What athlete is warmest in winter?

The long jumper | Canva/Getty Images

Farter Christmas

3. What do you call a smelly Santa?

Farter Christmas | Canva/Getty Images

Because their days are numbered.

4. Why is it getting harder to buy Advent calendars?

Because their days are numbered. | Canva/Getty Images

