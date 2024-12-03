Cracker jokes are as much part of a traditional Christmas as presents under the tree, the King’s Speech, or having one glass of Port too many.

The cracker itself dates back to 1846 when they were designed for a variety of special occasions, containing a sweetie and, rather than a joke, a love note.

The variety of cracker that we enjoy today arrived the 1920s when toys, snappers, paper hats and jokes were added.

Eliciting as many groans as they do laughs, the perfect cracker joke is a thing of simple beauty.

Here are 49 of our festive favourites.

1 . What did Father Christmas do when he went speed dating? He pulled a cracker. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . What athlete is warmest in winter? The long jumper | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . What do you call a smelly Santa? Farter Christmas | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Why is it getting harder to buy Advent calendars? Because their days are numbered. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales